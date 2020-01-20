After a health scare, Malaysian man lost 50kg and is the fittest he has ever been

Read also

He decided then and there to change the way he ate and, more importantly, his sedentary lifestyle.

"I'd had enough fun for the past 40 years and it was time to change for the better, " says Amri.

Amri spent five days in hospital in late 2017 as doctors administered medicines to bring his sugar levels down to a normal range.

The doctor taught him how to administer insulin shots on himself and a nutritionist advised him about his diet and eating habits and told him to get moving.

"It was a wake-up call. The day I came back from hospital, I went for a 30-minute walk around my housing area. I was determined to start anew. It was the first time I did any exercise in a long time. Prior to that, the most exercise I'd get would be walking around malls," he says candidly.

In the beginning, walking was about the only exercise Amri could do. He had to lose weight before he could do anything more strenuous.

He also changed his eating habits, which saw a drastic change in the way he felt and looked.

"I dropped 40kg in the first eight months which surprised even my doctors. But I was determined to get better. I am now about 70kg and quite happy with how far I have come.

"Obviously, I ate too much before. It was not easy but I began to control how much I ate and how often. I love food... especially my mother's cooking and instead of denying myself my favourite food, I controlled how much I ate. Instead of three helpings of rice, I'd have one moderate portion. I also used to drink soft drinks every day and now, I haven't had a single can in two years," shares Amri.

A NEW START