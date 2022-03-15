After Tom Brady's stunning U-turn, here are 5 times athletes quit and came back

Tom Brady’s decision to retire after the end of the 2021-22 NFL season shocked many, especially as he seemed to still be at the peak of his powers.

An MVP-calibre season may have ended in disappointment, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were still considered to be Super Bowl contenders.

No Brady is back and ready for his 23rd year in the league. But before the man who was drafted 199th by the New England Patriots decided to call it a day, others had trod that well-worn path of retiring only to turn days, weeks, or months later.

Here are five star athletes who just could not stay away.

Michael Jordan

The most famous and successful basketball player in history at the time, Michael Jordan caused uproar at the beginning of the 1993-94 season when he retired from basketball to pursue a career in baseball following the murder of his father.

However, in March 1995 he announced his return with the Chicago Bulls with a two word press release that simply said, “I’m back”.

He again retired in January 1999, but returned to the sport a year later as part owner and President of Basketball Operations for the Washington Wizards. In September 2001 he made his second basketball comeback, as a player for the Wizards.

Jordan eventually ended his time as a player against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 16, 2003, capping a remarkable career full of high profile U-turns.

Justine Henin

When she retired in May 2008, at the age of just 25, Justine Henin was the No 1 female tennis player in the world. A multiple grand slam champion, she won the Australian Open, the US Open twice and the French Open four times.

In discussing her decision, she said she was not sad because she had concentrated 20 years of her life on tennis and wanted to focus on charity and her tennis school instead.

But, in September the following year she announced she was returning to the sport after just 15 months away. She was forced to retire for good through injury in 2011.

Brett Favre

Brett Favre had been the Green Bay Packers quarterback for 16 seasons before he called it a day in March 2008.

His emotional goodbye to the sport during a highly charged press conference seemed to confirm the end of an era. But in July, Favre stunned the NFL when he announced his intention to return to the sport.

With the Packers already moving on to Aaron Rodgers, Favre was allowed to sign with the New York Jets. At the end of his first season at the Jets and at the age of 39 it was discovered he had a tear in the tendons of one of his biceps.

Although it did not require surgery, Favre stated this as one of his reasons for announcing his second retirement from the game. But Favre again caused shock as he announced yet another return to the sport the following season, this time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Paul Scholes

In the English Premier League, the most notable return to action is probably that of Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

After calling time on his glittering career in May of 2011, the midfielder reversed his decision having felt rejuvenated after a four-month rest from the sport.

“I felt as fit as I’d probably ever had done after having four months off – it was just the break I needed,” Scholes said when talking about the decision.

He went on to make a further 33 appearances for the club while lifting the league title in 2012-13.

Connor McGregor

Has anyone retired more often and then decided to return than Connor McGregor.

The first came in 2016 after McGregor decided not to travel to the United States for media events surrounding his rematch with Nate Diaz. That decision to quit lasted 46 days and he eventually battled Diaz in one of the fights of the year.

His second retirement lasted just nine days in 2019, and came while the Irishman was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission because of a brawl that broke out with Khabib Nurmagomedov after their fight at UFC 229.

McGregor quit for a third time in four years in June 2020, but then came out of retirement again to fight Dustin Poirier in January the following year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.