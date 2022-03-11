Age is just a number for Hong Kong yoga teacher who's 60 and opening a therapy centre

It's never too late to change your life or make a new start — just ask 60-year-old Susan Sims, who is opening an integrated body and mind therapy centre with a friend.

The centre in Hong Kong will offer hypnotherapy, alignment yoga, remedial body work, physiotherapy and other related therapies like chiropractic treatment.

Sims, who lives in Pok Fu Lam on Hong Kong Island, has held various management positions throughout her decades-long career.

Today, she works part-time as a consultant for corporations and small businesses, and teaches yoga five days a week. The fact that she will be in her early 60s by the time she launches her therapy centre doesn't faze her.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Jonathan Wong

"Age has its advantages, because the way I see it, I have so much experience and wisdom to share," says Sims, who has four adult children.

Sims had just come out of an unhappy marriage and felt emotionally lost when she took up yoga in the mid-2000s. Doing yoga and reciting chants, she says, made her feel grounded and alleviated some of her anxiety. When she turned 55, she trained to be a yoga teacher. Now she teaches alignment yoga to mostly middle-aged students.

It was also around this time that she started seeing a hypnotherapist.

"My divorce had a huge impact on me," she shares. "I was getting counselling, but I still needed help for my emotional issues and the chest pains that I was experiencing as a result of my anxiety, so I started doing hypnotherapy.

"It helped so much that I decided to learn it so that I could teach it. I'm currently doing a hypnotherapy internship."

Sims (left) with her children. She says she is ready to carve out a new and meaningful path for herself.

PHOTO: Susan Sims

In 2021, Sims realised that she had a lot to contribute to the wellness industry. (Her younger sister, Deborah Sims, founded the Face Magic Haven Medi-Spa in Hong Kong in 2003.)

She wanted to help others make positive changes in their lives and felt that opening a centre where people could find healing would help her achieve that goal. Her children were already grown and independent; she was on her own and ready to carve out a new and meaningful path for herself.

"I never thought of myself as too old to start a business and teach," she says. "In fact, I'm both physically and emotionally stronger now than I have ever been, so I'm in a good position to help others. My age didn't even cross my mind when this idea for my therapy centre came up. I didn't once wonder if being in my 60s might hold me back.

"To me, it's about the different stages of life. Many of us reach a point where we ask, 'Am I happy?', 'Is it time for a change?' and 'Is there more to life than this?'

"It's important to evaluate where you're at in life and decide where you want to go. There shouldn't be an age barrier when it comes to growing, learning and trying new things."

Singapore-based geriatric specialist Dr Chan Kin Ming, from Chan KM Geriatric & Medical Clinic, has noticed a growing trend of people in their 60s and older defying common stereotypes about ageing.

"Total retirement isn't on the cards for many people these days; they don't believe they're too old to learn, work or do something new," Chan says.

Dr Chan Kin Ming is a Singapore-based geriatric specialist.

PHOTO: Dr Chan Kin Ming

"They want to do something different in this season of their lives. Many seniors are also using the skills they acquired when they were younger to open a business or start a new career.

"In addition, there's so much more for them to do now — we're seeing more businesses catering to seniors who want to learn new skills and participate in sports and leisure activities," Chan says.

"Many seniors today are enjoying better health and living longer, too, so they're more likely to seek out opportunities that they never got to experience when they were younger.

"They're determined to make the most of their remaining years and improve their quality and standard of life, even if that means returning to school or starting over from scratch. There's also more support for them in general to expand their horizons."

Wanting to make a lifestyle or career change can feel daunting in your later years; you may be afraid to take the next step or think that your time has passed. Chan says not to let such feelings deter you, adding that it's important to believe in your abilities and to get support from family and friends along the way.

Even if you don't intend to embark on a new adventure, he recommends trying to stay socially engaged and physically active to improve your quality of life.

"We all have different ideas about how to spend our later years. Whether you plan to enjoy your retirement with your family, start a company, go back to school, learn a new skill or travel around the world, remember to look after your physical health, to stay connected with others and to live as independently as possible.

"This is good for your physical and emotional well-being, and will give you the confidence you need to embrace new challenges as they come."

PHOTO: South China Morning Post/Jonathan Wong

Sims looks forward to the next phase of her life. Her children and partner of four years support her, and have told her that they're inspired by her courage and determination to do something for herself and pursue what makes her happy.

"People are socially conditioned to believe that there are certain things we can't or shouldn't do after we've reached a certain age, but such beliefs are not helpful, not to mention, untrue," she adds.

"If you're older and thinking of making a change, you may feel anxious and afraid, but that's totally normal. What might help is to ask yourself what you want to do and why you want to do it and then set some realistic goals.

"When we've lived a certain way for a long time it can be hard to conceive of anything different, but if you have a plan or an idea, you can make it happen. Being older is really an amazing thing because you have more knowledge, skills and experience to bring to the table."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.