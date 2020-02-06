Ageing well: Baywatch star David Chokachi shares tips on keeping fit and redefining the 'dad bod'

At age 52, actor David Chokachi is unquestionably in the best shape of his life. That is no mean feat considering he spent a big chunk of his professional career baring his six-pack abs on the beaches of Malibu in the sizzling hot television series Baywatch.

When 20-something Chokachi strode into casting in the summer of 1995 to replace David Charvet, he had no television acting experience, a degree in political science and a small modelling portfolio. But he had a few things going for him.

“I walked through the door, I hadn’t even said a word, the two female casting directors said, ‘You are the guy that we’ve been waiting for … but let’s see if you can back it up.”

Despite the initial vote of confidence, Chokachi wasn’t a shoo-in for role; he had to audition for the producers, the studio and then the network.

Over a month of meetings, look tests and a swim test, he pursued the part rigorously. And why wouldn’t he? He was in contention for a place in the cast of a broadcasting behemoth.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of his appearance on Baywatch, a series about lifeguards on the pristine beaches of Southern California who save lives and uplift the community.

It was telecast in 200 markets – including Hong Kong – and translated into 48 languages, reaching an estimated audience of one billion viewers worldwide. According to Guinness World Records, it had “the largest global TV audience in history”.

David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra were among the cast members who went on to international stardom. A feature film based on the show came out in 2017.

Chokachi was trying to fit seamlessly into the red swimming shorts made famous by a roster of television stars before him.

“I knew, going in, being shirtless was part of the show – we shot mostly on the beach or in the water.

"Thanks to my mum, I had been sailing all my life, I was an avid swimmer and I hit the gym every day – when they said they were looking for a strong swimmer, I was ready.”

California may be the vegan, flaxseed and kumbaya diet capital of the world, but Chokachi was lackadaisical about his diet.

“Oh man, I cannot lie. No, I was not a healthy eater,” he says with a laugh. “I was drinking and partying a lot in the early days.”

So how did he maintain those abs?

“I’d crush myself at the gym. I ran a lot, I would lift a lot of weights, I would cross train. I knew that as long as I spent two hours at the gym, I could erase any of the cheating I had done on my diet the day or the night before.”

As the character arc of Cody Madison revealed that he was a contender to be an Olympic swimmer, Chokachi went the extra mile with his swimming training.

“As the show progressed, my character was supposed to be not only a good swimmer but one of the best, so I trained really hard to not embarrass myself in the swimming scenes.”

Unlike many action stars of the 1990s who simply let go and embraced their dad bods later, the actor is a role model for how to age well.

“I think I’m working out a lot more now than I did when I was in my twenties. The bummer about ageing, I have to work out almost twice as hard to get half the results. And I’m a lot more careful about my diet,” he says.

“At the PTA [Parent Teacher Association] meetings, I’m definitely the more in-shape father.

"I take my daughter to the beach, I surf with her in the ocean, and I need to keep up with an energetic eight-year-old.

“I’d like to redefine ‘dad bod’ to someone who takes care of themselves and their health. I want to be around as long as possible for my family.”

That may explain why he looks leaner now than he did in the sun-kissed summers of shooting in Los Angeles, New South Wales and Hawaii.

Chokachi still surfs at 52.

“Number one; I don’t drink any more. I’m not out till late at night till two or three in the morning. I think the combination of living healthier and fasting has really helped.”

Of all the tips he shares – eating right, cardio, gym, yoga, running and hiking in the mountains, surfing, swimming – the one that stands out is his intermittent fasting.

“I take 18 hours off eating, six days out of seven. I won’t eat anything after 8pm or 9pm and then I won’t eat anything until 2pm the next day.

“It’s a little hard at first but once you get used to it, it’s been really rewarding. I’ve read a lot about the benefits of fasting for longevity, for your brain … and to maintain abs.”

A word that pops up in our chat is sacrifice.

“You give up something to earn something else – it’s such an amazing Eastern philosophy I picked up when I was travelling around Asia in my post-college days.

"I can stay in shape and get in shape a lot faster because of the small sacrifices made by fasting; I’m not putting in a ton of calories so I don’t have to burn off as much. I’m giving up a little something for the greater good.

“I’ll still indulge on the weekends with pizza and junk, but I limit the times that I do that.

"On Sundays, there are pancakes, syrup and butter – which I make for my daughter, too – and that indulgence is just as important. It stops the cravings and helps you focus on weekdays.”

If he was asked to wear that skimpy swimwear today, 21 years later (he left the show in 1999), he would have no problem.

“In fact, here’s an exclusive for you at South China Morning Post. We are all in discussion for a reboot of Baywatch. If all goes well and the scheduling works out, a reunion is in the works.”

Though the show took a critical drubbing, its global reach and popularity defied every review.

“There isn’t a place on earth that I’ve been to where I haven’t run into a fan of the show,” Chokachi says.

“We were on a family holiday in the middle of nowhere in the heart of Ireland when a young kid came up to me asked me if I was Cody [his character name].

"For many parts of the world, Baywatch was America; sunshine, bikini babes, swimmers and rescuers.

“The show’s got a new life on streaming and a new generation of fans – which is another reason I stay fit. I don’t need some kid coming up to me to ask, ‘What happened?’”

