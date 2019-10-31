Air pollution might be causing you to lose hair

For the first time, research shows that exposure to common air pollutants known as particulate matter (PM), is linked to hair loss in humans.

The study was conducted by exposing cells at the base of hair follicles from the human scalp, known as human follicle dermal papilla cells (HFDPCs), to various concentrations of PM10-like dust and diesel particulate.

After 24 hours, the researchers performed a scientific process, known as western blotting, to detect the levels of specific proteins in the cells.

The results showed that the presence of PM10 and diesel particulate decreased levels of β-catenin - the protein responsible for hair growth and morphogenesis.

The study also revealed that the levels of three other proteins (cyclin D1, cyclin E and CDK2), which are responsible for hair growth and hair retention, were decreased by PM10-like dust and diesel particulate in a dose-dependent manner, meaning that the greater the level of pollutant, the greater the decrease in proteins was found.

PM is the term used to describe a mixture of solid particles and droplets found in the air.