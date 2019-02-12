AirAsia opens restaurant serving inflight meals in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - Foodies now no longer have to wait until they board an AirAsia flight to get a taste of the airline's hot sellers such as Pak Nasser's Nasi Lemak or Uncle Chin's Chicken Rice.

AirAsia's famous inflight meals and other ASEAN delights are now available at Santan Restaurant and T&CO Cafe - the airline's first fast food joint in the ASEAN region - at Mid Valley Megamall here.

The restaurant and cafe will open its doors to the public on Tuesday (Dec 3), offering meals from AirAsia's inflight menu brand Santan and T&CO, with its popular rice and noodles meals, priced at only RM12 (S$3.90).

Besides Pak Nasser's Nasi Lemak and Uncle Chin's Chicken Rice, ASEAN inspired dishes such as Cambodia's Pineapple Fish Noodle and Chicken Inasal with Garlic Rice from the Philippines, are also available.

The restaurant and cafe also offers ASEAN-sourced coffee and tea, snacks and desserts, inspired by local flavours such as the Nasi Lemak Quinoa Wrap and Onde-Onde Cake.

Customers can order ahead online from the comfort of their own homes at santan.com.my or the T&CO mobile app before collecting their orders at the outlet.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who launched the outlet, expressed confidence in AirAsia's latest initiative and praised its adoption of technology to maximise customer satisfaction.

"I was interested in the fact that the restaurant and cafe has leveraged on IT, allowing orders to be made in advance so that customers can spend more time enjoying the food than waiting for it to arrive," he said in his speech on Monday (Dec 2).