Airbnb adds 'animal experiences' to its home-sharing services

A big wave approaching a surf dog and paddle boater on their board in Huntington Beach, California. Airbnb's 'Animal Experiences' includes paddle-boarding with corgis, kayaking with conservationists, buzzing about with urban beekeepers, watching arctic foxes and rescuing puppies lost in the 30-kilometre (19-mile) Chernobyl exclusion zone.
PHOTO: AFP
The Star/Asia News Network

NEW YORK - Airbnb on Oct 3 began offering "Animal Experiences" - promising harmony with nature, from lazing with alpacas to helping dogs struggling to survive in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The startup expanded beyond home-sharing services about three years ago into offering ways for travellers to dive into local happenings.

Airbnb has built a line-up of "experiences," in which lodging comes with conduits to local cuisine, arts, music, outdoor adventures and even socially-minded activities.

Animal Experiences promises travellers getaways that could allow them to engage with many kinds of creatures and their "human advocates" - and ways that might help, instead of harm, nature.

"With technology taking up so much of our lives, it's easy to feel disconnected from nature and animals," Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said during a presentation in New York.

"Life is better with animals, but for many busy people, looking at them through a screen is the closest they can get."

The new nature-focused category of experiences is intended to provide customers with better understanding of animals while maintaining a high standard for environmentally friendly tourism.

Experiences offered included paddle-boarding with corgis, kayaking with conservationists, buzzing about with urban beekeepers, watching arctic foxes and rescuing puppies lost in the 30-kilometre (19-mile) Chernobyl exclusion zone.

"We know people love animals and want to see and experience them when they travel, but we also know they most want to see animals in a setting that respects their well-being," said World Animal Protection executive director Alesia Soltanpanah.

An Airbnb animal welfare policy created with input from the NGO is intended to make sure the creatures are safeguarded while humans visit their worlds, Soltanpanah said.

"Ranging from afternoon tea with naughty sheep to multi-day safaris, Airbnb Animal Experiences are hosted by caring experts as an antidote to typical tourist attractions that are notorious for ethical concerns," the San Francisco-based startup said.

"You will never find an Airbnb Experience where you can kiss a dolphin or ride an elephant."

The policy bars direct contact with wild animals, or using them as props for selfies.

Marine animals should not be used for entertainment in captivity, and trophy hunting is taboo, according to the policy.

Airbnb users can opt for adventures that funnel proceeds to causes such as conservation, animal rescue and veterinary care, according to the company.

Airbnb, the Internet homestay company that disrupted the hotel and travel industry, plans to make its stock market debut next year but has offered few details.

Launched in 2008, the company was valued at more than US$1billion (S$1.4billion) even before its initial public offering.

Airbnb offers lodging in more than six million locations in nearly 100,000 cities and 191 countries, according to the its website.

The company's rise has provoked stern criticism in some locations, where activists and municipalities say it undermines the hotel industry and squeezes supplies on rental and real estate markets, driving up costs and making cities less affordable.

More about
Lifestyle Airbnb animals travel

TRENDING

It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES