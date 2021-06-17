All the beauty must-haves from Lazada's 618 Shopping Festival

We’re finally at the halfway mark of this year, and that could only mean one thing — the Great Singapore Sale. Now that shopping online has become increasingly popular, especially since we’re always at home, e-commerce websites like Lazada are booming in popularity.

Take, for instance, Lazada’s 618 Shopping Festival that coincides with Tmall’s and Taobao’s biggest sale for the first half of the year. Offering a wide assortment of competitively priced internationally-sourced products, Lazada will be holding its highly anticipated 618 International Day sale on June 18.

And now that the sale is almost here, it’s high time that you stock up on all of your essentials — and in this case, your beauty arsenal. If you’re looking for good deals for your skincare holy grails or simply finding a new beauty product to try out, you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks from Lazada’s 618 International Day sale that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

1. Laneige

PHOTO: Lazada

Ever one for cushion foundations? You can now get your hands on Laneige’s iconic Neo Cushion Glow over at LazMall for 618 International Day. The cushion foundation is available in 8 shades and boasts a radiant finish, so you can maintain that glow all day long.

The formula also contains niacinamide which helps to brighten dull skin and it also works to protect you from blue light — making it a must-have especially if you’re in front of the screen all day.

Laneige Neo Cushion Glow SPF 50+ PA+++ , $62. Buy it here

Other essentials that you can get from Laneige on LazMall includes the Lip Sleeping Mask which is well known for repairing and moisturising dry, chapped lips overnight and can even be used in the day as a lip balm.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $27. Buy it here

2. Shiseido

PHOTO: Lazada

To maintain healthy skin, it’s imperative for you to have a good skincare routine. And to strengthen your skin against daily damage and the visible signs of ageing, what you can do is to incorporate a powerful serum that will do wonders for your skin.

Take, for instance, Shiseido’s highly coveted Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. Formulated with anti-oxidant rich reishi mushroom and iris root extracts, the serum helps to strengthen skin, restore firmness and defend against daily damage.

Shiseido 2020 Holiday Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (75ml), $185. Buy it here

For additional protection against harmful UV rays, look over to Shiseido’s White Lucent Brightening Day Emulsion.

What’s great about this dewy smooth brightening moisturizer is that it offers long-lasting hydration, brightens and diminishes the look of dark spots and unevenness while providing that much-needed UV protection for your skin.

Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Day Emulsion (50ml), $90. Buy it here

3. Skin Inc

PHOTO: Lazada

A customised serum would save you a lot of time and effort in achieving, bright and dewy skin. And since Skin Inc is the authority in customisation – and the world’s number one best-selling custom high-tech skincare — getting the brand’s My Daily Dose®️ serum is a definite must if you don’t already have it.

This particular My Daily Dose®️ of Vitamin ABC+ includes Vitamins A, B3, C that works to balance oil levels, fight oxidation and detox your skin. To top it all off, it also helps to recharge the skin, combats free radicals and detoxifies your congested, blemish-prone skin.

Skin Inc My Daily Dose®️ of Vitamin ABC+ (20ml), $98. Buy it here

Another bestseller from the brand is none other than the Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++. This device boasts five benefits — repair, glow, soothe, optimize and V-Sculpt — that works well together with your other products in your regime to tackle multiple skin concerns for younger-looking, brighter and blemish-free skin.

Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ (USB) – Limited Edition, $408. Buy it here

ALSO READ: Zalora, Lazada & Xiaomi: The best sales & shopping festivals with massive deals

4. Nature Republic

PHOTO: Lazada

It goes without saying that Nature Republic is best known for its Aloe Vera range which also includes the iconic Soothing & Moisture Gel. It can be applied on various parts of the body such as the face, arms, legs, and hair, as it provides long-lasting hydration.

Typically, many would apply it on their skin to improve skin texture, nourish and rejuvenate dull, tired-looking skin, but it can also be used as a hair mask to hydrate your tresses.

Nature Republic Aloe Vera 92 per cent Soothing & Moisture Gel (three pieces), $22.71. Buy it here

5. innisfree

PHOTO: Lazada

There are so many cult favourite beauty products that we love from innisfree, but if we had to pick one of the top few bestsellers that are highly raved, it would definitely be the Green Tea Seed Serum.

This highly coveted serum is not only known for its moisture-barrier strengthening properties, but it also helps to care for dehydrated, pH-unbalanced skin caused by the loss of hydration by moisturising, soothing and nourishing for a healthy-looking complexion.

innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum (80ml), $36.63. Buy it here

However, if you’re looking for a face mask to deeply cleanse your pores and purify the skin, look over to the brand’s signature Jeju Volcanic Pore Clay Mask. What’s great about this is that it absorbs sebum inside your pores, removing the impurities, while brightening and clarifying your skin.

innisfree Jeju Volcanic Pore Clay Mask (100ml), $19.80. Buy it here.

6. Clinique

PHOTO: Lazada

If you’re looking for a solution to even out your skin tone, we might have just found the thing for you. Enter Clinique’s Even Better Clinical™ Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter.

Infused with a blend of anti-irritants and soothing botanicals, this corrector quells irritation and interrupts damage caused by environmental aggressors that can trigger future darkening.

Clinique Even Better Clinical™ Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter (50ml), $150. Buy it here

Aside from skincare, Clinique also offers a wide range of cosmetics that includes the ever-so-popular Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm.

What many love about this particular product is that it adds the right amount of colour to your lips while moisturising it with mango and shea butters for a soft and supple finish.

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $30. Buy it here

ALSO READ: Lazada Online Tech Show 2021 returns this GSS with exclusive gadgets & products worth $15k to be won

7. Sasa

PHOTO: Lazada

Miss shopping at Sasa? If you’ve been missing out on all your favourite beauty holy grails from Sasa, then you’ll be glad to know that you can still get your hands on them on LazMall.

Some of these brands include Dr. Jart which is well-known for its Cicapair range that includes the Calming Gel Cream as well as, Banila Co. which offers its iconic Clean It Zero balm.

Dr Jart+ Cicapair Calming Gel Cream (80ml), $37.70. Buy it here

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Balm, $23. Buy it here

This article was first published in Her World Online.