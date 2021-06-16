All-new Lexus NX to carry firm’s first plug-in hybrid drivetrain

Lexus has revealed the new NX crossover.

Greater road presence

Up front, the Lexus NX gets an extended bonnet alongside a vertically raised grille to strengthen the car’s road presence.

Lexus NX.

The upright grille also enables more efficient air flow, improving the cooling performance of the radiator.

Said grille has also lost its chrome frame for simpler assembly and reduced weight. The headlamps of the Lexus NX are also now black to accentuate the L-shaped daytime running lights.

The Lexus NX gets a new revised brand mark on its rear hatch.

And for the rear combination lamps, an elongated light bar located across the centre of the vehicle now combines with the lamps on the left and right.

They flank a revised brand mark, now placed in the center of the rear hatch.

Nimble handling

On the handling front, the newly developed NX gets MacPherson struts in front and what Lexus describes as a trailing arm, double-wishbone design in the rear.

Also aiding the handling of the NX are newly developed shock absorbers, and Lexus’ first “variable rack gear” steering.

The NX gets a new steering wheel with a smaller boss and redesigned spokes.

The new steering system enhances the stability of the NX at high speeds while enabling quick cornering response. And for braking, a new ergonomically-shaped brake pedal has been developed.

The pedal is said to allow for easier switching between pedals and easier brake pedal depression.

Lexus quiet

Over-body air-flow over the new Lexus NX has also been optimised throughout. On the underside of the vehicle, the NX utilises dimples in the underbody engine splash shield for heightened stability at high speeds.

The front bumper has also been shaped for improved air-flow and downforce, and the rear bumper has an opening to balance rear suspension movement.

Lexus has also optimised the sound-absorbing and sound-insulating materials in various parts of the vehicle to reduce noise entering the cabin.

The front door glass, for instance, features a new sound insulation material.

New interior design

Inside, the Lexus NX has a new cockpit design based on the Tazuna Concept, Lexus’ new human-centered philosophy.

This design concept aims to enhance the joy of controlling a car by enabling better communication between the driver and their vehicle.

At the centre of the cabin rests a 14-inch touch display, while in front of the driver is a newly developed steering wheel with a smaller boss and new spoke design for a sportier feel.

The NX also gets a new fly-by-wire gear selector.

A new shift-by-wire gear selector lever has also been developed for the NX.

New plug-in option hybrid option

Three engine options are being offered with the new Lexus NX.

The plug-in hybrid drivetrain will use a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, along with an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery, and front and rear electric motors.

A 2.5-litre hybrid will also be available, alongside a turbocharged 2.4-litre unit that will be paired with a newly developed 8-speed automatic gearbox.

An F Sport Lexus NX will also be available, sporting special 20-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler on the lower bumper, and front-side garnishes for a sportier look.

This model also gets exclusively designed front seats, aluminium pedals and a shift lever.

