Alpine updates A110 sportscar in Singapore

SINGAPORE - French sportscar manufacturer Alpine has taken the covers off its updated A110 coupe here in Singapore, with Alpine F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon (literally) pulling back the covers at an event held at Ion Orchard today.

Defending against a free kick, or launching a new sports car? Ocon and Alonso mobbed at Ion

The A110, which is a two-seat, lightweight sports car and Alpine’s sole model to date (though more are in the pipeline including an electric SUV), receives minor updates, including variant changes and equipment packages. As far as we can tell, A110 S aside, both cars look the same, so this is just a mild model update, not a facelift, which is normal for niche or sports cars.

Here's the new car… …and here's the outgoing model.

Previously, there was the A110 Pure base model, the slightly comfier A110 Legende, and higher-performance A110 S. That all changes with the update, as now the lineup will consist of the base A110 ($271,800), the specced-up A110+ ($285,800), the A110 GT ($304,800), and the A110 S with Aero Kit ($318,800), all prices quoted without COE.

The A110 base model retains the same engine, horsepower, and performance figures. That means 252hp from the turbocharged 1.8-litre engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 250km/h. The car weighs less than 1.1-tonnes, which is partly why the A110 is so darned fun to drive. Alpine says the throttle response, drive modes (Normal, Sport, Track) and gearshift programme have been optimised.

Updated interior also looks largely the same except for…

The A110+ receives a four-speaker hifi audio system from French marque Focal, along with front and rear parking sensors. It’s otherwise the same as the A110 base model, which has Sabelt sport bucket seats, lots of carbon and alcantara, i.e. similar to before.

…this 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple and Android car connectivity.

…this 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple and Android car connectivity

What’s different is the 7.0-inch ‘multimedia touchscreen’ with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it’s also in landscape orientation, replacing the tricky to use old version in portrait orientation. It also has a new telemetry mode so you can monitor ‘real-time readings or bar charts displaying turbo pressure, gearbox temperature, torque, power, steering wheel angle and acceleration.’

Alpine A110 S with Aero Kit

Alpine A110 S with Aero Kit.

The A110 GT and S have more changes. Peak power is up to 300hp, from 288hp, while torque is bumped 20Nm to 340Nm. Both have the same 0-100km/h time of 4.2 seconds, with the GT’s top speed at 250km/h, and the S’ top speed 260km/h (275km/h with the Aero kit). With launch control active, the engine fires on three cylinder for a rortier sound.

Aero Kit with carbon wing element.

The new Aero Kit is standard on the A110 S here, which adds front lip and rear wing in carbon, plus extended front fairings. On top of the car is a new carbon fibre roof that saves 1.9kg. A new colour – Fire Orange with contrast black roof – is unique to the S model too.



With the updated A110, the model range in Singapore now stands at four variants, but Alpine will also release an extra-fast, hardcore A110 R in 2023.

