Alzheimer's disease: How to mitigate risk factors in common form of dementia

Every day Google helpfully delivers specific news alerts to my inbox – including for “dementia”.

There are usually more than a handful of breaking news stories every day on the condition, with headlines such as “Consuming cranberries could improve memory and prevent dementia” and “Everything you need to stop doing to reduce your risk of dementia”.

Dementia is in the news because it’s big news: the number of those living with the condition is rising, including in Hong Kong.

Neuroscientist Professor Nancy Ip and her team at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology recently collaborated with the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, using data from its Data Collaboration Laboratory on the demographics and medication used in the city’s public hospitals from 2007 to 2017.

Based on public hospital data, there are more patients being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, with an increasing mortality rate. This aligns with many other studies conducted worldwide.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia, a syndrome that involves brain changes that compromise cognition. Dr Bosco Ma of the Hong Kong Alzheimer’s Disease Association (HKADA) says it accounts for 70 to 80 per cent of all dementia in people over the age of 60.

That’s why World Alzheimer’s Day, Sept 21, serves as a useful platform to inform and educate the public about the illness, Ip says – “from general facts such as disease symptoms, age of onset, incidence in Hong Kong … to how Alzheimer’s is currently diagnosed and managed”.

It also highlights the importance of research.

Ip says awareness days serve to empower individuals to take preventive action by promoting the message of healthy living and healthy ageing as a means to protect against the disease.

“This can include tips on lifestyle changes and activities individuals can incorporate as they age, to reduce their risk of developing the disease,” she says.

Ma notes that early detection is key to the success of any new treatment for dementia. In the last few years, retinal screening for amyloid deposition has been advocated, followed by a clinical assessment of the brain’s function.

There are well-known modifiable risk factors for dementia. It is linked to having a low level of education, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, hearing loss, smoking, depression, physical inactivity and social isolation.

“Dementia is everyone’s business,” Ma said. And in the case of Alzheimer’s, prevention really is better than cure, as there isn’t one yet.

The drug aducanumab, sold under the brand name Aduhelm , was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021 for mild Alzheimer’s cases and was met with much fanfare. But, says Ma, “currently, it is used in the research setting. It is not registered in Hong Kong. The therapy entails intravenous infusion every four weeks for about a year.”

Its approval is not without controversy as the reduction of beta-amyloid plaques, the build-up of which characterises the disease, may not translate into cognitive improvement, Ma says, adding there is no clear guidance on how long the therapy should last.

Having the drug also carries risks, including brain oedema (swelling) and micro-bleeding. “We need more data to guide the clinical application of aducanumab in managing Alzheimer’s,” Ma says.

In the meantime, as memory frays, comprehension goes and sufferers’ lose their independence, they must rely on the support of family and carers . This can be immensely challenging as Alzheimer’s, and dementia broadly, is not just about forgetting.

My mother, who lives with the disease, experiences hallucinations, suffers with incontinence and no longer perceives thirst – brain changes have affected basic signalling systems.

George Ng has been helping take care of his mother after she was diagnosed with dementia almost a decade ago, and took early retirement to do so. He speaks to the frustration that comes with caring for someone with the condition.

“My mother is 95. About two years ago when she was not as serious as now, she used to ask the same questions over and over, every few minutes – ‘Did you eat dinner? Where is your brother?’ This was both annoying and challenging. Now she wakes up several times a night and just yells,” Ng says.

His mother-in-law is also in the early stages of dementia.

“For the past year, she has been complaining that her domestic helper is stealing things from her – money, clothes, jewellery.” Nobody has been stealing from her, he says. She’s just forgotten where she put things. But of course, in the process, there’s a lot of distress, not least to the helper.

This is a common feature of many people in the early stages of dementia: they can’t accept they’ve forgotten something so it’s easier to blame somebody else.

Ng relies on support from the HKADA. “They do a good job in providing services like day care, monthly talks, carers’ support and community resources, and they’ve set up a WhatsApp group which facilitates carers’ mutual support and information sharing,” he says.

He urges people to avoid arguing with a dementia sufferer. “Sometimes we have to lie, give them an easy answer, because they will forget in a few minutes anyway,” he says.

Given the bad news that surrounds Alzheimer’s – no cure, rising numbers – is there anything to be hopeful about? Alzheimer’s has always been challenging, says Ip.

“Despite decades of research, an effective treatment or cure remains elusive. However, I and other researchers in the field remain hopeful because we are constantly expanding our knowledge of this complex… disease. There is much to be excited about in the field,” she says.

Alzheimer’s disease is intimately linked to tau, which can form tangles in the brain that damage neurons over time. Previous research has suggested that tau can spread from neuron to neuron along synapses in the brain.

“Failed drug trials focused on the conventional targets involved in the amyloid and tau pathways,” Ip says. “But over half of the current drug targets are based on alternate pathways …”

“With advancements in technology, we are using new approaches and conducting more innovative studies. New findings are deepening our understanding of the disease and revealing promising drug targets for development .”

She foresees the development of personalised and gene-targeting therapies for effective disease management, and improvements in clinical drug trials that will see better recruitment of suitable participants.

Understanding the risk factors for dementia is also a huge stride forward. The 2020 Lancet report into dementia updated the number of modifiable risk factors – the ones that you can do something about – to 12.

These risks account for around 40 per cent of dementias worldwide, which could either be delayed or avoided if we lived, ate and exercised differently.

Like me, George Ng is acutely aware of dementia now, and worries about succumbing to it, too. Like me, he is keenly mindful of mitigating whatever risks he can.

“We just have to stay active and exercise regularly, and hopefully we can avoid or delay getting dementia,” he says.

