Anime Festival Asia to hold online event for Japanese pop culture enthusiasts

The annual Japanese pop culture event Anime Festival Asia (AFA) is set to hold an online event following the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced numerous events to be postponed.

AFA UNITED, which aims to represent a new series of online events, can be streamed live via its website on April 26 at 8pm (local time).

The event will feature various voice actors, singers, musicians, bands and cosplayers (costumer-players), such as Ayaka Ohashi, BLUE ENCOUNT, May'n, nano, Punipun, SCANDAL, Luna Haruna and Minori Chihara, among others.

"AFA UNITED looks forward to recapturing the joy and excitement of fans who regularly attend AFA events across the region, not just today but also in the near future," reads a statement.

Alongside watching the events, Japanese pop culture enthusiasts can also show their support by purchasing limited edition T-shirts and wallpapers on the festival's online shop.

After making its debut in Singapore in 2008, AFA has become one of the most prominent Japanese pop culture events.

It held its first instalment in Indonesia in 2012, which drew a large crowd as fans could meet with like-minded enthusiasts, buy merchandise and watch Japanese musicians perform all in one place.