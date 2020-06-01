Anorexia: The mental illness people in Asia don't talk about

When Yong Jun Kueh was 18, she discovered she had gained weight over the course of her secondary school final exams, so she went on a two-day detox programme.

After 48 hours on a diet of juices, protein shakes and vitamin tablets, her trousers hung loose on her hips, and she felt satisfied. So she extended the programme for a few more days. Then, she extended it for a couple more weeks. A cycle had begun.

The young woman's weight tumbled. At the height of her eating disorder, she weighed 35kg - less than an average 11-year-old girl. She was dying, but she felt carefree.

"I was conscious that I was sick. I wanted to use my willpower to overcome my body instincts," she explains. "I felt a relief from the need to achieve something in my life."

At the peak of her eating disorder, Yong Jun Kueh weighed 35kg.

PHOTO: King Jer

Kueh's struggle is not uncommon. Eating disorders are a growing global health concern.

According to a 2019 review of studies, the prevalence of eating disorders has more than doubled worldwide between 2000 and 2018, rising from 3.5 per cent to 7.8 per cent.

In 2007, researchers in Hong Kong found that 3.9 per cent of the city's adolescent boys and 6.5 per cent of adolescent girls had experience of eating disorders.

Another study that year found that about one in five secondary school students aged 12 to 18 were at risk of disordered eating - 26.6 per cent of girls surveyed, and 18.5 per cent of boys.

While public awareness campaigns and medical treatments have advanced in most Western countries, eating disorders are still not widely known about in Hong Kong and the rest of Asia.

Anorexia nervosa - an emotional disorder characterised by an obsessive desire to lose weight by refusing to eat - is chief among them.

We live in a culture that promotes and celebrates thinness as a requisite of beauty.

A study published in the science journal JAMA Psychiatry in 2011 concluded that people with eating disorders have "significantly elevated mortality rates" - much higher than for other mental illnesses. The highest mortality rate was in those with anorexia nervosa.

Joyce Ma, a Chinese University of Hong Kong professor, has carried out a 10-year research project on anorexia nervosa in Hong Kong, and has found many causes of the disorder, including a sense on the part of the sufferer that starving themselves gives them a feeling of being in control.