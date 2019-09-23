Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced

The drink that celebrities like Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow start the day with isn't coffee; it's lemon water, a simple concoction of warm water and fresh lemon juice.

Besides flooding the body with immunity-boosting vitamin C, drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach is said to aid digestion, improve the skin, maintain the body's pH level and reduce inflammation.

For stars like singer Katy Perry and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, it's apple cider vinegar, or ACV, that they reach for first thing in the morning.

In a 2017 Instagram post, Beckham revealed that she consumes two tablespoons of undiluted ACV every morning on an empty stomach.

ACV is said to be a little more beneficial than lemon water in keeping blood sugar levels stable, helping with weight loss and reducing sugar cravings.

But how valid are these claims? According to one short-term Japanese study, published in 2009 in the journal Bioscience, Biotechnology and Biochemistry, drinking ACV was shown to help with weight loss.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow are big fans of drinking lemon water. PHOTO: Pixabay

Overweight men and women consumed 15ml of the vinegar mixed with 250ml of water twice a day as part of their regular diet.

After 12 weeks, the participants each lost about one kilogram, although once they stopped drinking the diluted ACV, their weight returned to usual levels within four weeks.

"It's a well-cited study, but it's hard to correlate the results with the consumption of ACV," says Karen Chong Kam-leng, a dietitian at Hong Kong's Matilda International Hospital. "Yet many people still drink ACV regularly in the belief that it keeps their weight and blood sugar levels under control."

The weight loss result may be explained by vinegar's appetite-suppressing quality.

Researchers in the UK put this notion to the test, getting volunteers to consume a pleasant-tasting vinegar drink, a less palatable vinegar drink or a non-vinegar drink with their breakfast.

The volunteers who drank the vinegar drinks reported feeling nauseated and lost their appetite. Of the two vinegar drinks, the less palatable one had the greatest effect.

The results of this study were published in 2014 in the International Journal of Obesity.