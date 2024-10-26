An architect's hidden tropical sanctuary inspired by Japanese Zen gardens

In this week's episode, we explore a renovated single-storey semi-detached house in Subang Jaya, originally built with a 204 sq m floor area and extended to 279 sq m during the 2022 renovation.

This home reflects an architectural approach focused on introversion, minimalism, and introspective living.

The home redefines private and public spaces, using a linear garden wall and semi-outdoor areas to create privacy and tranquillity.

An inner courtyard facilitates natural ventilation and light while maintaining seclusion. The minimal architectural style promotes simplicity and authenticity.

Natural materials play a key role in the design. Polished concrete covers the entire floor, extending into the inner garden. Whitewashed walls provide a blank canvas for a curated art collection, while pops of yellow highlight areas of interest, offering subtle colour without overwhelming the space.

The exterior maintains a modest appearance, with a new metal roof adding a contemporary touch. Two entrances allow for private and guest access.

The kitchen, positioned within the inner garden, connects seamlessly with semi-outdoor spaces, promoting both privacy and social interaction.

Two dining areas — indoor and outdoor — offer flexibility for different occasions.

The garden, inspired by Zen principles, is integrated into the living environment, providing a peaceful, private space.

The master bedroom is positioned near the central living area, connected to the semi-outdoor spaces with large glass doors. The master bathroom, integrated into the walled garden, uses clean lines and natural materials, with a custom swimming pool standing shower adding to the minimalist design.

The guest room is versatile, serving as a study or playroom with natural light and airflow. The home encourages a calm, contemplative lifestyle, fostering a deeper connection with the environment.

The house represents a successful experiment in living differently, reflecting a shift in lifestyle towards simplicity, introspection, and a deeper connection to the surrounding environment.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.