Asia gets the fitness bug, inspired by sporting role models

Catharina Lee, 28, has been working out for six years. As a Seoul-based fact checker for The Wall Street Journal and a reporter at national broadcaster Korea TV (KTV), she finds it hard to stick to her exercise schedule but tries to make time for fitness.

At a medical exam in early 2020, she was advised to exercise more for better health and weight loss, so she increased the intensity and regularity of her workouts.

Lee usually lifts weights or does Pilates at a fitness centre. On weekends, she rides a bicycle more than 30km (18 miles) and sometimes goes hiking.

PHOTO: Catharine Lee

Asian professionals like Lee have been less physically active than their counterparts living elsewhere in the world for some time, research suggests.

Many Asian cultures also have traditionally emphasised the importance of academic education, sidelining physical activity and the benefits of playing sport.

Children across Asia, and especially those in East Asia, have often been encouraged to spend their leisure time on maths and science homework, rather than kicking a ball around or swinging a racket.

A 2018 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) concluded that Asian professionals were lagging behind the rest of the world in the exercise stakes, based on data from 358 surveys across 168 countries and 1.9 million respondents.

The survey found that 27.5 per cent of all respondents spent fewer than 150 minutes each week on moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes on vigorous intensity exercise, particularly in wealthier nations.

In high-income Asian nations such as South Korea and Singapore, 35.7 per cent of respondents exercised less than the specified amount, and in South Asian countries, including India and Nepal, the figure was 33 per cent.

According to a survey published in 2016 by global dietary supplement and marketing company Herbalife Nutrition, 66 per cent of the Asian workforce born between 1980 and 2000 said they spent under 30 minutes a day on physical activity in their workplace, which included standing, stretching and walking, and 83 per cent exercised fewer than three times a week, despite their willingness to do more.

Joanna Tsoi, 27, says she tries her best to stick to a regimen of yoga and gymnastics after work. The Hong Kong-based legal secretary also plays pickleball with friends and family at weekends when she can, to mix exercise with social gatherings.

Joanna Tsoi, 27, does yoga and gymnastics after work. The legal secretary from Hong Kong plays pickleball with friends and family at the weekend.

PHOTO: Joanna Tsoi

“I enjoy working out to keep my metabolism at a high level so my body can function well,” she says. “I am also guilt-free to consume food with high calories, such as burgers and fries.”

In recent years, she has committed to exercise at least twice a week, and she believes she can continue to maintain the routine despite an expected increase in her workload.

Consistent workouts are the key to the development of ideal body types, Tsoi believes. “For men, they should have wider shoulders, muscles and a strong core. For women, their shoulders and hips should be fairly proportioned. Also, the body should be lean.”

Attitudes towards exercise may be changing as spending associated with global sports shifts to Asia. China is leading the charge and intends to build a sports economy worth US$850 billion (S$1 trillion) by 2025.

To encourage sport, 20,000 soccer programmes were launched in schools between 2015 and 2020. By 2025, China plans to have 50,000 soccer programmes running in local schools.

China’s education ministry announced late last year that physical fitness will be awarded more points in the nation’s high school entrance exams, to encourage families to get their children exercising, and exercise classes will soon be added to the middle school core curriculum.

China came third in the 2016 Summer Olympics medal table, with neighbouring Asian nations Japan ranking sixth and South Korea eighth.

The success of Asian athletes in international sporting events such as the Olympics and international soccer leagues has provided Asians with wildly popular sporting role models.

Soccer player Son Heung-min, a forward for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League and captain of South Korea’s national team, has about 4.6 million followers on Instagram (@hm_son7) and 4.4 million on Facebook.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s Facebook fan page has more than 43 million followers, while Chinese champion tennis player Wang Qiang, known as Q, who has beaten Serena Williams, has legions of Chinese fans on social media.

Seoul-based Lee thinks there is a fitness boom in the region that’s here to stay. “It’s not easy to complete my workout schedule regularly,” she says. “I try my best not to give up, and keep doing sports for at least 40 minutes per day; I eventually find maintaining a balance between work and exercise manageable.”

Lee exercises to build up her confidence and for a sense of satisfaction. She believes men and women should be muscled and lean, and should stick to workout routines regardless of obstacles.

“It seems people are increasingly aware of the importance of health due to Covid-19,” she says. “Therefore, young people are interested in joining personal training services. Sports programmes welcoming family members and pets have also appeared.”

Although role models may have helped change attitudes towards sport and exercise, health and physical appearance are big drivers.

Like Lee, Rezzy Nizawati, 32, a diplomat who works at the Indonesian ministry of foreign affairs in Jakarta, believes sport is increasing in importance in Asia because it helps people stay slim and fit, and achieve their preferred body shapes.

Nizawati has been doing cardio, yoga and strength training since 2017. At first, she planned to lose weight, then she got hooked on building muscles and maintaining an appealing body shape. She says regardless of her workload and mood, she exercises for at least an hour six times a week.

“In the mindset of the pandemic, there are still online workout classes,” she says. “There are also many people cycling in Jakarta for the sake of being healthy.”

Rezzy Nizawati, 32, is a diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Indonesia.

PHOTO: Rezzy Nizawati

Pratish Tanna, 24, also has a packed work schedule most of the time, yet insists on finding time to exercise regularly. Working in an online advertising team at Vertoz, in Mumbai, he understands the importance of frequent workouts, and he exercises even if his preferred gym is shut.

“I usually go to the gym; you can see some stories on my Instagram that show I have been working out on my terrace,” he says. “The terrace is an open space. Since gyms are closed [due to the Covid-19 pandemic], I have been trying to make the most of it.”

Pratish Tanna, 24, has been taking time out to exercise regularly.

PHOTO: Pratish Tanna

Tanna has been working out for four to five years. “I was not that consistent sometimes. There were times where I had work and had been staying away from the gym for a few months.” Yet during the pandemic, he has been working from home for more than eight months and has exercised four or five times every week.

“I usually work for cardio,” he says. “Since my main goal is to lose some weight and gain some muscles, I do stretching, followed by lifting weights. I run for five kilometres sometimes to build up my stamina.”

Tanna believes there is a logic to the working Asian’s traditional lack of physical activity beyond the emphasis on academic results. “Indian society, for example, mainly comprises rural populations, and not many people have the access to health information,” he says. “Because of the lack of nutrition and health knowledge, many Indians are unsure of what workout process or food consumption would lead to which particular body types.”

“India’s sports culture is definitely expanding,” Tanna adds. “Indians, especially youngsters, look up to those elite sports players and develop a mindset that they can also succeed if those people can play at a high level.”

