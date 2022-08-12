Asia-Pacific's 50 top pizzerias revealed, 2 in Singapore make the cut

Charmaine Mok
South China Morning Post
Salvatore Fiata of Fiata Pizza in Hong Kong, ranked 8th on 50 Top Pizza’s Asia-Pacific list for 2022. Fiata says he feels vindicated by his pizzeria’s inclusion.
PHOTO: Fiata Pizza

A cohort of pizza enthusiasts, hospitality professionals and chefs gathered at The Peninsula Bangkok on Aug 8 to celebrate the unveiling of the 2022 Asia-Pacific rankings in the 50 Top Pizza list.

While Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok had the most pizzerias ranked, the No 1 position went to 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar in South Yarra, Melbourne, Australia. A Beijing-based pizzeria, Bottega, came in at an impressive No 2, while Tokyo’s The Pizza Bar came in at No 3.

This online guide to the world’s best pizzerias has its origins in a ranking in 2018 in Italy of the best pizzerias in that country. It was expanded to include international and regional rankings from 2020 onwards. The 2022 world rankings will be revealed in September at the Palazzo Reale in Naples, the cradle of good-quality pizza in Italy.

“The guide does not have ideological principles, it is inspired by the general concept of quality [in] its broadest sense,” reads an introduction to the rankings. “However, it does give preference to establishments that use locally sourced and seasonal products.”

Di Parma pizza from 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar in South Yarra, Melbourne, Australia.
PHOTO: Instagram/48hpizzaegnocchibar

The 2022 Asia-Pacific list was compiled with the help of 150 “inspectors” pulled together by food marketing professional Vittoria Dell’Anna and four local coordinators.

Tokyo dominated the 2022 Asia-Pacific list, with 12 pizzerias featured in the top 34, with Tarantella di Luigi the city’s lowest ranked venue. Bangkok had a brilliant showing, with five pizzerias on the list: Peppina (No 5), Pizza Massilia (No 6), Pizzeria Mazzie (No 10), Via Emilia Restaurant (No 19) and L’Olivia Bangkok (No 31).

Hong Kong has six venues on the list, including, at No 8, Fiata Pizza – one of the city’s newest pizzerias, having opened at the end of 2021.

For Salvatore Fiata, that his restaurant has overcome the challenges of Covid-19 , which he likens to climbing a mountain, and of “working the dough in the volatile climate of Hong Kong” to be ranked the city’s best pizzeria is vindication.

“Fiata Pizza is not about how much money we make – it is more about [respecting] the legacy of my family history of pizzaiolos,” says Fiata, who grew up in Caserta in southern Italy, known for its pizzas.

Salvatore Fiata of Fiata Pizza.
PHOTO: Fiata Pizza

He is adamant about using fresh Italian ingredients in his restaurant, which was challenging given the disruption to global supply chains around the time he opened.

“We feel very grateful and blessed for the continuous support from our staff, the suppliers and most importantly the customers of Fiata Pizza – without them we wouldn’t have walked this far,” he says. “Now we are settled and [there is] no excuse for us not to climb higher.”

The other entries from Hong Kong are Baci Trattoria & Bar (No 12), Ciak (No 13), Little Napoli (No 24), Gustaci Pizza Lounge (No 41) and The Pizza Project (No 45).

Professor Doctor Pizza, an anonymous Swiss expat based in Hong Kong known for his comprehensive pizza listings and reviews , naturally weighed in on the results.

“What made me particularly happy is that Fiata made it into the top 10, [as it is] the restaurant that I awarded with my own Best Pizza award last year,” he tells us. “The owner Salvatore Fiata puts a lot of love, passion and skill into his business, so this recognition is very justified.”

Stellata pizza from Bottega in Beijing, China.
PHOTO: Instagram/bottegabj

He points out that there are a few conspicuous omissions, such as Fiamma and Motorino, “despite, in my opinion, delivering perfect dough execution, authenticity, topping quality, and all the other criteria that I include in my scoring system”, he says.

He thinks the scoring system for the 50 Top Pizzas could be more transparent.

“However, I am happy that they organised this event in Asia for the first time. It shows that the region is getting acknowledged more for [its] pizza quality. It’s important to also recognise all the pizza places in this city that have not made it into the list.

“There is a lot of creativity and hard work that Hong Kong pizzaiolos put into their businesses every day. I have the same type of appreciation for them as for the 50 published winners.”

Prosciutto pizza at Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ca” in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO: Instagram /@peppinapizza

 The 50 top pizza Asia-Pacific 2022 rankings in full:

  1. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

  2. Bottega – Beijing, China

  3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

  4. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ca” – Tokyo, Japan

  5. Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand

  6. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

  7. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan

  8. Fiata Pizza – Hong Kong, China

  9. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

  10. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

  11. Spacca Napoli – Seoul – South Korea

  12. Baci Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China

  13. Ciak: In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China

  14. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

  15. Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan

  16. Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo-Minato City, Japan

  17. Pizzeria Braceria Cesari – Tokyo, Japan

  18. Pizzeria e Trattoria da ISA – Tokyo, Japan

  19. Via Emilia Restaurant – Bangkok, Thailand

  20. Seirinkan – Tokyo, Japan

  21. La Tripletta – Tokyo, Japan

  22. La Bottega Enoteca – Singapore, Singapore

  23. Savoy Azabujuban – Tokyo, Japan

  24. Little Napoli – Hong Kong, China

  25. Bella Brutta – Newtown, Australia

  26. Andrea Style – Taipei City, Taiwan

  27. Gigi Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia

  28. Zoca Pizzeria Caffetteria – Taipei City, Taiwan

  29. Casa Don Alfonso – Macau, China

  30. Cicheti – Singapore, Singapore

  31. L’Oliva Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

  32. Crosta Pizzeria – Metro Manila, Philippines

  33. Pizzeria GG – Tokyo, Japan

  34. Tarantella da Luigi – Tokyo, Japan

  35. A25 Pizzeria – Victoria, Australia

  36. Vera Pizza Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

  37. SPQR Pizzeria – Melbourne, Australia

  38. Wild Flour Italian – Metro Manila, Philippines

  39. Mozzarella Bar – Victoria, Australia

  40. La Svolta Hampton – Victoria, Australia

  41. Gustaci Pizza Lounge – Hong Kong, China

  42. Etica Pizza – Adelaide, Australia

  43. Lucio Pizzeria – Darlinghurst, Australia

  44. Luce Osteria Contemporanea – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  45. The Pizza Project – Hong Kong, China

  46. Proof Pizza + Wine – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  47. La Baracca – Bali, Indonesia

  48. A Mano – Makati, Philippines

  49. Via Napoli Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia

  50. Mammamia Pizzeria – Shanghai, China

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

#Chefs #Italy #cuisine #Food and Drinks