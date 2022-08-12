Asia-Pacific's 50 top pizzerias revealed, 2 in Singapore make the cut

A cohort of pizza enthusiasts, hospitality professionals and chefs gathered at The Peninsula Bangkok on Aug 8 to celebrate the unveiling of the 2022 Asia-Pacific rankings in the 50 Top Pizza list.

While Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok had the most pizzerias ranked, the No 1 position went to 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar in South Yarra, Melbourne, Australia. A Beijing-based pizzeria, Bottega, came in at an impressive No 2, while Tokyo’s The Pizza Bar came in at No 3.

This online guide to the world’s best pizzerias has its origins in a ranking in 2018 in Italy of the best pizzerias in that country. It was expanded to include international and regional rankings from 2020 onwards. The 2022 world rankings will be revealed in September at the Palazzo Reale in Naples, the cradle of good-quality pizza in Italy.

“The guide does not have ideological principles, it is inspired by the general concept of quality [in] its broadest sense,” reads an introduction to the rankings. “However, it does give preference to establishments that use locally sourced and seasonal products.”

Di Parma pizza from 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar in South Yarra, Melbourne, Australia.

PHOTO: Instagram/48hpizzaegnocchibar

The 2022 Asia-Pacific list was compiled with the help of 150 “inspectors” pulled together by food marketing professional Vittoria Dell’Anna and four local coordinators.

Tokyo dominated the 2022 Asia-Pacific list, with 12 pizzerias featured in the top 34, with Tarantella di Luigi the city’s lowest ranked venue. Bangkok had a brilliant showing, with five pizzerias on the list: Peppina (No 5), Pizza Massilia (No 6), Pizzeria Mazzie (No 10), Via Emilia Restaurant (No 19) and L’Olivia Bangkok (No 31).

Hong Kong has six venues on the list, including, at No 8, Fiata Pizza – one of the city’s newest pizzerias, having opened at the end of 2021.

For Salvatore Fiata, that his restaurant has overcome the challenges of Covid-19 , which he likens to climbing a mountain, and of “working the dough in the volatile climate of Hong Kong” to be ranked the city’s best pizzeria is vindication.

“Fiata Pizza is not about how much money we make – it is more about [respecting] the legacy of my family history of pizzaiolos,” says Fiata, who grew up in Caserta in southern Italy, known for its pizzas.

Salvatore Fiata of Fiata Pizza.

PHOTO: Fiata Pizza

He is adamant about using fresh Italian ingredients in his restaurant, which was challenging given the disruption to global supply chains around the time he opened.

“We feel very grateful and blessed for the continuous support from our staff, the suppliers and most importantly the customers of Fiata Pizza – without them we wouldn’t have walked this far,” he says. “Now we are settled and [there is] no excuse for us not to climb higher.”

The other entries from Hong Kong are Baci Trattoria & Bar (No 12), Ciak (No 13), Little Napoli (No 24), Gustaci Pizza Lounge (No 41) and The Pizza Project (No 45).

Professor Doctor Pizza, an anonymous Swiss expat based in Hong Kong known for his comprehensive pizza listings and reviews , naturally weighed in on the results.

“What made me particularly happy is that Fiata made it into the top 10, [as it is] the restaurant that I awarded with my own Best Pizza award last year,” he tells us. “The owner Salvatore Fiata puts a lot of love, passion and skill into his business, so this recognition is very justified.”

Stellata pizza from Bottega in Beijing, China.

PHOTO: Instagram/bottegabj

He points out that there are a few conspicuous omissions, such as Fiamma and Motorino, “despite, in my opinion, delivering perfect dough execution, authenticity, topping quality, and all the other criteria that I include in my scoring system”, he says.

He thinks the scoring system for the 50 Top Pizzas could be more transparent.

“However, I am happy that they organised this event in Asia for the first time. It shows that the region is getting acknowledged more for [its] pizza quality. It’s important to also recognise all the pizza places in this city that have not made it into the list.

“There is a lot of creativity and hard work that Hong Kong pizzaiolos put into their businesses every day. I have the same type of appreciation for them as for the 50 published winners.”

Prosciutto pizza at Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ca” in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTO: Instagram /@peppinapizza

The 50 top pizza Asia-Pacific 2022 rankings in full:

48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia Bottega – Beijing, China The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ca” – Tokyo, Japan Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan Fiata Pizza – Hong Kong, China Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand Spacca Napoli – Seoul – South Korea Baci Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China Ciak: In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo-Minato City, Japan Pizzeria Braceria Cesari – Tokyo, Japan Pizzeria e Trattoria da ISA – Tokyo, Japan Via Emilia Restaurant – Bangkok, Thailand Seirinkan – Tokyo, Japan La Tripletta – Tokyo, Japan La Bottega Enoteca – Singapore, Singapore Savoy Azabujuban – Tokyo, Japan Little Napoli – Hong Kong, China Bella Brutta – Newtown, Australia Andrea Style – Taipei City, Taiwan Gigi Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia Zoca Pizzeria Caffetteria – Taipei City, Taiwan Casa Don Alfonso – Macau, China Cicheti – Singapore, Singapore L’Oliva Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand Crosta Pizzeria – Metro Manila, Philippines Pizzeria GG – Tokyo, Japan Tarantella da Luigi – Tokyo, Japan A25 Pizzeria – Victoria, Australia Vera Pizza Napoli – Seoul, South Korea SPQR Pizzeria – Melbourne, Australia Wild Flour Italian – Metro Manila, Philippines Mozzarella Bar – Victoria, Australia La Svolta Hampton – Victoria, Australia Gustaci Pizza Lounge – Hong Kong, China Etica Pizza – Adelaide, Australia Lucio Pizzeria – Darlinghurst, Australia Luce Osteria Contemporanea – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia The Pizza Project – Hong Kong, China Proof Pizza + Wine – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia La Baracca – Bali, Indonesia A Mano – Makati, Philippines Via Napoli Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia Mammamia Pizzeria – Shanghai, China

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.