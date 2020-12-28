Asian comfort food next for plant-based meat entrepreneur who is putting his beliefs into practice

Blair Crichton was four years old when his parents helped him understand the connection between the meat on his plate and the animals it was derived from. Horrified, he put down his fork and refused to eat meat.

That was 31 years ago, and today the Hong Kong-born banker turned entrepreneur is co-founder of Asia’s first whole-plant meat company, Karana.

From junior school at Kellett School, he went to boarding school in Australia, where it was more challenging to not eat meat. He resumed his vegetarian diet at Durham University in the UK where he did an undergraduate degree in politics, philosophy and economics and wrote a paper on the moral value of animals.

After graduation, he joined the international management programme of HSBC, a global bank, which took him to Shanghai, back to Hong Kong and then to the United States. In 2016, after six years with HSBC, he turned his thoughts to business school. At about this time he saw the documentary Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret, which explores the impact of animal agriculture on the environment.

“I’ve always been very environmentally focused, thinking about climate impact, and it became clear to me that even dairy and eggs have a large climate impact. That pushed me to go vegan,” says Crichton.

In the six months between applying for business school and starting at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League research university in the US state of New Hampshire, he did a lot of soul searching. He wanted to leave banking and do something to combat climate change. At Tuck he took classes in energy and social responsibility and interned at Impossible Foods, makers of the plant-based Impossible Burger patties.

“It aligned with my long-held moral views,” Crichton says. “I saw Impossible entering into the Asian market with a Western-focused product and Western meat – beef – but in Asia pork is more popular, and I saw an opportunity to do something Asian.”

After leaving Tuck, he moved to San Francisco – “the epicentre of the food tech and plant-based space” – and worked at plant-based meat producer New Age Meats and then at The Food Institute, a non-profit that promotes plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy, and eggs. There he met Dan Riegler at a conference.

“Dan had already started Karana in Singapore and was looking for a co-founder. We had many of the same thoughts about the Asian market,” says Crichton, who joined Riegler in early 2019.

Lu rou fan made with Karana’s whole plant pork.

PHOTO: Karana

Karana makes whole-plant-based meat, currently from jackfruit , unlike other meat analogue producers that use processed commodities such as peas, soy or wheat.

“We look for ingredients which are naturally meat-like and find ways to enhance them and improve them through process and we don’t use heavy chemicals. It allows us to differentiate,” says Crichton.

He and Riegler did a lot of research into how to enhance organic jackfruit, sourced from smallholders in Sri Lanka. The fruit has a low glycaemic index – it is more slowly digested, absorbed and metabolised, and causes a lower and slower rise in blood glucose than high-glycaemic-index foods – but is high in fibre, magnesium, potassium and other nutrients. The company uses proprietary techniques to transform the fruit into a “pork” that comes shredded or minced.

Char siu bao made with Karana whole plant pork.

PHOTO: Karana

“We’ve been focusing on developing delicious Asian comfort foods made from whole plants, starting with dumplings and baos [buns],” says Crichton.

Animal agriculture requires massive amounts of land, feed, energy and water, and is a major producer of greenhouse gas emissions, so shifting consumers from a meat-based to a plant-based diet is seen as having a positive impact. Crichton suggests that Karana goes beyond that by focusing on biodiversity and biodiverse ingredients.

“Biodiversity and soil health are becoming more significant topics. We need to dramatically increase the variety of the types of crops we eat and ensure that we are choosing plants that can be grown sustainably,” he says.

Blair Crichton, who co-founded Asia’s first whole-plant-based foods company, Karana, in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Karana targets flexitarians – “flexible vegetarians” who eat mostly plant-based foods but allow for meat and dairy in moderation – who represent a growing market.

Crichton says in Singapore two-fifths of consumers are already following a flexitarian diet and he expects that concerns over health following the coronavirus pandemic will see that trend continue.

“The plant-based meat space is growing at around 16 per cent a year. The predominant driver globally is health.

''In Asia, we see those trends in particular. Across the region two-thirds of Asian consumers are looking to eat healthier. In China that could be more profound. A recent study showed 75 per cent of Chinese consumers are willing to pay more for healthy products,” says Crichton.

Karana’s dumplings made with whole plant mince.

PHOTO: Karana

Dan Riegler, co-founder of Karana.

PHOTO: Karana

Add to that the Chinese government’s plans, announced in 2016, to halve the country’s meat consumption by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and prevent obesity, and demand for plant-based meat alternatives looks set to grow.

Karana plans to focus more on the Japanese sector – think braised pork and rice – and on ready-to-eat foods.

“With urbanisation in Asia, people have less time to cook and are looking for healthy convenience foods. In some ways [Karana] reduces the barrier to adopting plant-based – it’s a familiar product, you just put the baos in the steamer,” he says.

Dumplings made with Karana’s whole plant mince.

PHOTO: Karana

Karana has been launching its products in Singapore restaurants and hopes to launch in Hong Kong soon off the back of that buzz.

“It’s exciting for me to be here, back in Asia, and trying to make a positive impact in the place I grew up in and love,” says Crichton.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.