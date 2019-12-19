Asian Miss Global beauty pageant winner on mental health, female empowerment and being a therapist

Sophia Ng, a therapist and the first Asian to win the Miss Global beauty pageant, has used her reign to talk about mental health and female empowerment.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Gigi Choy
South China Morning Post

If you ask Sophia Ng, the most memorable part of winning last year's Miss Global competition was not the moment she was crowned - it was when a little Asian girl, who appeared no more than eight years old, came up to her afterwards and said: "I'm so glad it is you [who won] because you have my eyes."

When she heard that, the now 28-year-old wanted to cry.

"I remember all those times, growing up, wishing I had bigger eyes, and doing everything humanly possible - wearing double eyelid tape, learning how to do eyeliner - to make my eyes look bigger," Ng recalls.

"But, as I got older, I learned that this is just a different form of beauty and it should be celebrated. It really made me feel like if I ever got the chance, which I did, I really hope that I can be a mirror."

Founded in 2011, Miss Global is an annual global beauty pageant for single women between the ages of 18 and 35 - and the significance of Ng being the first Asian to hold the title goes way beyond physical appearance.

The fashion, entertainment and pageant industries have long struggled with diversity and inclusion.

Chinese model Liu Wen took part in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2009, making her the first Asian model to do so since its inception in 1995.

Director Jon Chu's 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians was the first major Hollywood film since The Joy Luck Club in 1993 to feature a majority Asian cast and crew.

This year is the first in which black women won all five of the world's major beauty pageants - Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA.

But despite progress being made on representation, Ng said she is still stereotyped in the industry.

"You just hear things like 'We'll fix that with Photoshop', 'We'll just make her eyes bigger, her jaw more oval,' or 'We'll give her more of a nose ridge.' It's downright insulting because it's not just me, right? You're basically insulting an entire race of people who look like this, and there's nothing wrong with it," she says.

It was only recently, she says, that Asian women began to appear in mainstream media in the United States - on magazine covers, in advertisements and films.

Ng, who in 2018 was also runner-up in the Miss Asian America pageant, is using her position as a platform to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

Born in Vancouver in Canada and raised in Hong Kong, she is a licensed marriage and family therapist who works with children and teenagers between the ages of five to 19.

She found her calling in life after an injury ended her dream of playing professional volleyball. "I hit such a low that I tried to take my own life by taking a bunch of sleeping pills," she said.

"And that was when I realised I had cracked, and something had to change. So I looked for a therapist and really found healing in therapy

"And basically, from that point, I realised no one should ever have felt the way that I did."

Since being crowned Miss Global and Miss Asian American runner-up, Ng has given guest lectures at University of California, Berkeley and the University of San Francisco.

She brought up case studies from her work as part of the behavioural health team at the Community Youth Centre of San Francisco, and spoke about the young people she served there.

"For a lot of these students, this is the first access they have into what therapy is. So, in that way, I was using the platform very much in that sense because I got those gigs because of those [pageant] titles," Ng said.

She also gave a presentation at an Imagine Talk - a TED Talk-like forum featuring leading Asian-Americans - about issues surrounding mental health, and how to foster dialogue about mental health problems in a culturally sensitive manner.

With the whirlwind year of her reign as Miss Global coming to an end, Ng wants to see how far her fame will take her before she goes back to practising in Hong Kong. She also hopes she can continue to empower women and redefine what the word "beauty" means.

"Often, the word 'beautiful' is used to describe something physical and I think that's a very unhealthy thing," she says. "I really wanted to redefine 'beauty' as having a kind heart, standing up for what is right, standing up for others, having a voice, having an opinion and being a leader.

"Those are all beautiful things and, if anything, the most beautiful people I know are actually the ones who make you feel good about yourself. I really wanted to bring that to the forefront."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Lifestyle Beauty pageants Therapy mental health

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it&#039;s engulfed in flames on TPE
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it's engulfed in flames on TPE
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare

SERVICES