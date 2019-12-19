Asian Miss Global beauty pageant winner on mental health, female empowerment and being a therapist

If you ask Sophia Ng, the most memorable part of winning last year's Miss Global competition was not the moment she was crowned - it was when a little Asian girl, who appeared no more than eight years old, came up to her afterwards and said: "I'm so glad it is you [who won] because you have my eyes."

When she heard that, the now 28-year-old wanted to cry.

"I remember all those times, growing up, wishing I had bigger eyes, and doing everything humanly possible - wearing double eyelid tape, learning how to do eyeliner - to make my eyes look bigger," Ng recalls.

"But, as I got older, I learned that this is just a different form of beauty and it should be celebrated. It really made me feel like if I ever got the chance, which I did, I really hope that I can be a mirror."

Founded in 2011, Miss Global is an annual global beauty pageant for single women between the ages of 18 and 35 - and the significance of Ng being the first Asian to hold the title goes way beyond physical appearance.

The fashion, entertainment and pageant industries have long struggled with diversity and inclusion.

Chinese model Liu Wen took part in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2009, making her the first Asian model to do so since its inception in 1995.

Director Jon Chu's 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians was the first major Hollywood film since The Joy Luck Club in 1993 to feature a majority Asian cast and crew.

This year is the first in which black women won all five of the world's major beauty pageants - Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA.