AsiaOne exclusive: Exploring Catholicism in Singapore - Holy water, saints, and more

Singapore's cultural diversity includes a rich tapestry of religious practices, with Catholicism being a notable part.

AsiaOne's video series, Of Beliefs & Faiths, explores these traditions, featuring insights from Father Ignatius of the Catholic Church of St Anthony.

Father Ignatius gives a detailed tour of the church, explaining various Catholic practices and sacraments, shedding light on traditions that may be unfamiliar to many.

He also highlights the distinctions between Catholic and Protestant beliefs, offering a deeper understanding of the faith in Singapore.



