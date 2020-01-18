Ask Dr G: Sexual intercourse during menstruation

Read also

Is it advisable to have sex during menstruation, and are there any risks of infections for both men and women during period sex?

What is the probability of pregnancy when having sex during the menses?

And lastly, is it true that period can affect women's sexual arousal and in fact intensify sexual libido?

Menses is generally perceived "unclean" and menstrual taboos are well described across many cultures.

Hinduism frowns upon women visiting a temple during menstruation, and some traditions even sequester women in residences called "menstrual huts" reserved for the exclusive purpose.

Islam and Judaism also prohibit sexual contacts with women during menstruation.

Although Western cultures have evolved from the menstrual discriminations and taboos, sexual activity during menstruation is still perceived to be risky and dangerous for both parties.