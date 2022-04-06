Audi launches high-performance SQ7 SUV in Singapore

One of Audi’s largest, high-performance SUVs, the SQ7, is now available in Singapore for the first time.

Audi Singapore has brought in the SQ7 with the same engine usually used to power larger S and RS models — a four-litre twin turbo V8 engine. The car is priced at $500,951 with COE, and all-wheel steering and sport air suspension comes as standard.

The Audi SQ8, a high-performance version of the Q8 coupe-SUV, is expected to follow later this year.

The 'S-ified' Q7 comes with 500hp and 770Nm, launching you from zero to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. A 'cylinder-on-demand function' is also available that temporarily deactivates the four cylinders powering the car when not they’re not in use. For example, when you’re driving in moderate conditions. And, it’s meant to increase the efficiency of the car.

PHOTO: Instagram/MotorTrend

There’s also an optional advanced suspension package which adds on adaptive anti-roll bars, what Audi terms electromechanical active roll stabilisation (EAWS).

The package also adds on the Audi sport differential that shifts torque between the rear wheels in corners. With most of the torque at the outer wheel, you get more agility and stability, useful for a large SUV. Standard wheels on the SQ7 are 21-inch Audi sport wheels, with optional 22-inch wheels.

PHOTO: Instagram/MotorTrend

On the interior you’ll find standard sport seats with integrated head restraints, while ventilated seats and a massage function are optional. Like the regular Q7, the SQ7 also comes with a third row of seats. Ambient lighting comes as standard with 30 colours you can customise via the MMI.

PHOTO: Instagram/MotorTrend

The infotainment comes together with two large displays in the centre of the instrument panel, measuring at 10.1 inches and 8.6 inches diagonally, respectively. The MIB 3 platform is behind this infotainment system, and the upper display can be configured to the driver’s liking.

Head up display is also standard in the Audi SQ7. The virtual cockpit with S-specific views can be customised via the multifunction steering wheel, and serves as the standard display.

PHOTO: Instagram/MotorTrend

The Audi SQ7 now also features Park Assist Plus as a new standard feature. This function will manoeuvre your car into a parking space at the push of a button.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.