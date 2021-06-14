The Audi Q5 gets a facelift and it's still one of the best all-rounders in its class

I've always loved the Audi Q5. I love the way it looks and I love the way it drives. It doesn't get sucked into the realm of being 'too sporty' or 'too aggressive'.

It's just right. And when you're getting an SUV, which is to say you're married with kids and the missus is nagging you to get rid of the sports sedan, hauling your family from point to point becomes sort of a... less exciting affair.

Even from the back, the Audi Q5 is appealing.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

Of course, that's not to say the Q5 is unexciting. It just... lacks character that you'd find from its peers like the BMW X3 and the Porsche Macan. Maybe even the Jaguar F-PACE if you have to make it a crowd.

But let's face it. We all grow and we all mature and we all come to a realisation that while we would like to continue driving our sports sedan for the next 25 years, being a responsible father (or the nagging of the missus) takes precedence. If not, well, you know how the story ends...

Speaking of responsible...

S line exterior is standard for Singapore.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

That's where the Audi Q5 comes into the picture. This car, in an already intense segment, faces very strong and aggressive competitors. We're talking about the hospitable Lexus NX, the popular Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the handsome Volvo XC60, apart from the aforementioned triumphing three models.

No doubt that the Audi Q5 retains its unexciting driving nature as compared to some of its peers, it remains to be one of my favourites, and for very good reasons.

You were saying...?

Firstly, as with most other cars in Audi's lineup, the Q5 is easily one of the most stylish-looking cars in its class.

The fascia is now more expressive, with the combination of sleek headlamps and large Singleframe grille assisting with the car's aggression. More impressively, as a brand that spearheaded signature daytime running as well as LED lights, Audi has also redesigned the Q5's taillights to have holy-moly-inducing, customised details.

Cabin has a unity of design that aces in its class.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

It's arguably a very classy, modern appearance that wouldn't look out of place when it's parked beside SUVs that are one notch above its class.

Secondly, the revamped Q5 has a comfortable ride quality that is easily the best in the business. Similarly like the Audi A4 Sedan that we tested previously, this SUV that you see here is a predictable machine that's safe and refined.

ALSO READ: Audi A5 Sportback quattro review: Annoyingly good

What it does lack is involvement, but if that's what you're looking for, then the Q5 isn't what you should be reading.

The Q5 is a smooth operator on the go.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

What you should be searching for are cars like the BMW X3 and the Porsche Macan... because it's imperative to note that the Audi has a setup that's well-damped, stable and predictable no matter the road or driving condition. The ride of the Q5 never fails to be smooth and controlled even over pockmarked asphalt.

But the engine is... competitive?

However, if you're still keen and reading this, the Q5 here comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot powerplant underneath the bonnet that digs out 245bhp and 370Nm of twisting force and distributes them to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. While that doesn't sound much, the Audi SUV now comes with a 12Vmild hybrid system.

Like most mild hybrid systems in the marque's lineup, the one in the Q5 does not do any good to the power boost. Instead, it makes the start-stop system more effective, with the ability to cut off the engine even before it comes to complete halt. The engine will also cut off while you're coasting down slopes - all of which helps with the fuel economy.

2.0-litre engine distributes 245bhp and 370Nm of torque to all four corners.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

As a result, during my three days with the Q5, I managed 11.4km/L, not too far off from the 12.5km/L that's boasted in the spec sheet.

ALSO READ: Audi unveils the e-tron GT - a handsome, fast, and expensive electric grand tourer

On that note of boasting, the luxury SUV finishes the century sprint in a respectable 6.3 seconds - a figure that's a split second faster than the recently launched Golf GTI, which also happens to be a tad lighter.

The inside is a class of its own...

The 12V mild hybrid system lets you coast with the engine shut off.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

Adding on to the list of pros is its impeccable cabin. As what you'd come to expect from an Audi, the Q5's switchgears and knobs feel great, with all the buttons making a pronounced 'click' when pressed. However, Audi has removed its tactile rotary dial and has a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that helms at the centre of the dash.

Hence, getting your fingerprints on the screen is inevitable, but the big advantage here is that you get a cleaner and more minimalistic cabin that most try to achieve but fail.

Apple Carplay and Android Auto comes standard.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

You'll also get a 12.3-inch fully digitalised instrument cluster that will share everything you need to know when driving. In fact, there wasn't any shortage of technology in the Q5 before, but all these add up to make the cabin even more up to date.

Space wise, there's certainly enough for all five adults to be inside while the 520-litre boot space will see to your weekly picnic with the kids without any problems.

It's still one of the favourites...

At $268,524 (as of 6 May 2021), the facelifted Audi Q5 here remains to be one of the best all-rounders in its class. Not only is it good-looking in every manner and angle possible, the car manages to dish out high levels of comfort without superficially trying too hard.

550-litre boot space will see to your picnic outing.

PHOTO: Low Fai Ming

But we will have to recognise that the Q5 isn't the most exciting SUV in its class, even if it'll do anything you ask of it. It'll also probably not be as fun as some of its peers should you decide to drive hard, even if it's the weapon of choice for soothing long-distance driving.

And let's face it. There will come a time when we will all realise that there's only so much nagging from the missus that you can take. When that happens, well, you know how the story ends...

ALSO READ: Audi Singapore adds the e-tron 55 to its car sharing platform

This article was first published in sgCarMart.