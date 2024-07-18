AXS launches new cardless parking app for carparks

Singapore drivers can now experience a more convenient way to park at commercial carparks with the launch of the AXS Drive app.

This new app, developed by AXS in partnership with Mastercard, aims to streamline the parking experience by eliminating the need for physical cards.

The AXS Drive app allows users to register their vehicles and link them to their credit or debit cards.

Upon entry and exit from participating carparks, the app automatically deducts the parking fee, providing a seamless, cashless transaction.

Initially, the app supports 12 commercial carparks, including Downtown East, Far East Plaza, The Heeren, and Wisma Atria, with a goal to expand to 100 carparks by the end of 2024.

How it works

After downloading the AXS Drive app, users must create an account and register their vehicle details.

The app uses License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology to identify the vehicle at entry and exit points of the carpark.

The parking fee is then automatically charged to the linked payment method, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Benefits and features

The cardless parking app offers several benefits:

Convenience: No more fumbling for parking cards or cash. The app handles everything digitally.

No more fumbling for parking cards or cash. The app handles everything digitally. Real-time Updates: Users receive real-time notifications on parking transactions and can view their parking history within the app.

Users receive real-time notifications on parking transactions and can view their parking history within the app. Wide Coverage: The app is compatible with numerous commercial carparks, and more locations are being added regularly.

Jeffery Goh, Group Chief Executive Officer of AXS, expressed his enthusiasm for the new app, saying, “AXS Drive is our first foray into the cardless payments space. This also marks the first new app AXS has launched in over a decade. It is a solution that we have built after identifying a strong need in the commercial parking segment for innovations that are similar to Parking.sg.”

Deborah Heng, Country Manager of Mastercard Singapore, also commented on the partnership, “Mastercard is dedicated to collaborating with innovative payment solution providers like AXS to introduce new-to-market payment solutions. Mastercard Gateway offers a single secured connection to enable AXS and its merchants, including car park operators, in accepting card payments and facilitating seamless transactions to provide cardholders greater convenience.”

Easy integration for carpark operators

The app's integration with existing Electronic Parking Systems (EPS) ensures a smooth transition for carpark operators without needing additional hardware.

ALSO READ: Privacy and distance-based charging: All you need to know about the new ERP's OBU