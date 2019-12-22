'Ayam kodok': Indonesia's near-forgotten holiday dish

For some Indonesians who celebrate Christmas, a staple of the holidays is ayam kodok, which literally translates to frog chicken.

But there is actually no frog at all in the dish. It is in fact just a stuffed chicken, with minced chicken and sometimes beef or pork as fillings.

The origin of ayam kodok dates back to the colonial era, when Dutch cooks published Indonesian cookbooks that included recipes for gevulde kip (stuffed chicken).

Fadly Rahman, lecturer of Padjajaran University in Bandung and author of Jejak rasa Nusantara: Sejarah Makanan Indonesia (Archipelago Flavor Trail: The History of Indonesian Food), told The Jakarta Post in a telephone interview that ayam kodok was originally a Dutch creation using ingredients available in Indonesia, based on two French forcemeat dishes: ballotine and galantine.

"[…] the Dutch people introduced the dish [ayam kodok] not only for Christmas, but for other special occasions where fancy feasts are involved," said Fadly, adding that the dish was special as it was big enough to be shared by 15 to 20 people.

Furthermore, ayam kodok is considered a fancy dish due to its complicated cooking process: First, most of the meat and bones are stripped from a chicken, leaving only its skin, wings and legs. The meat is then minced and mixed with other proteins and herbs and seasonings, then inserted back into the skin. Finally, the stuffed chicken is steamed and roasted.

Senior journalist and co-author of Indonesian Dishes and Desserts Hiang Marahimin - who likes to cook ayam kodok - described how the shape of the chicken widened and flattened after roasting as a result of the bones being removed.

"That is why the dish is called ayam kodok, because the chicken's shape becomes similar to that of a frog," said Hiang, explaining that the dish required a complicated cooking process.

To make ayam kodok, one can use a mature broiler chicken, according to Hiang, because a young chicken may have softer skin that tears easily during the process of deboning and stripping away meat.

As the meat of a mature chicken is tough, mincing is a necessary step. Similarly, mincing chicken meat during the colonial era was standard, as there were only free-range chickens available that produced tough and lean meat.

Hiang explained that, in the past, the filling for ayam kodok needed additional meat from another chicken or other types of protein, including liver paste and pork.

"[…] boiled eggs could also be added to fill the hollow gaps in the chicken, in order to cut expenses to buy the meat," said Hiang, adding that sometimes sausages were used instead of eggs.

Fadly said the eggs in the dish could have a symbolic meaning.