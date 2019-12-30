Babysitting grandchildren makes you less lonely & increases your social network

Caring for a grandchild may be linked to a lower risk of loneliness and social isolation, suggests research published in the online journal BMJ Open.

Active grandparents have larger social networks, which include people who are important to them, than those who don't have this role, the findings show.

Previously published research suggests that social networks may be a key factor in health and wellbeing, particularly at older ages.

Grandparents are increasingly taking on the role of childcare, often in a supplementary role, to help out parents when other forms of care aren't available.

But to date, most of the research on grand-parenting has focused on those who act as surrogates and parent their grandchildren, and none has explored how grand-parenting might affect the size of that individual's social network, with the potential implications for health and wellbeing.

To try and address this, the researchers drew on the information collected in wave 5 of the DEAS survey.

This survey involves speaking to a nationally representative sample of older German adults (40-85 years old) every three years since 1996.

Wave 5 (2014) was the first time that respondents were asked questions designed to assess their feelings of loneliness and social isolation, using validated scales, i.e. a shortened version of the De Jong Gierveld Loneliness Scale, and the Bude and Lantermann scale for social isolation.

Both scales ranged from 1 to 4, with 1 representing strong agreement and 4 representing strong disagreement with specific statements.

Higher scores indicated a higher degree of perceived loneliness and social isolation.