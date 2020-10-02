Bachelor and bachelorette parties in Asia: Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore top Hong Kong party people's list for stag dos, hen nights

It's your last blast of freedom - or so it feels - before your big day and you want to have a party to remember.

So, where do you drag all your best buddies to for a hen or stag do?

The hot choice for Hongkongers taking the party out of town is Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

Convenience and low cost make our Asian neighbours the favourites for pre-wedding celebrations, according to a newly released survey by travel firm Skyscanner conducted at the end of last year.

While Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore hit the top of the list, coming in close behind were Taiwan (23 per cent), Japan (21 per cent) and Korea (10 per cent).

Only 7 per cent of the 600 Hongkongers surveyed took the party as far as Europe.

"Distance and cost are the key deciding factors," says Sonya Yeung, founder of destination wedding company Bliss Creations, who has advised on hen and stag dos across the region.

This tallies with Skyscanner's survey, which found that 67 per cent of respondents put travel costs as their top priority when planning the celebrations.

This wasn't a matter of not wanting to spend money, but rather wanting to plan ahead and book flights, accommodation and activities in advance to ensure trips are cost-effective, especially when travelling in a large group.

Distance came in as the second most important factor (38 per cent) and local nightlife was a close third (37 per cent), with men putting a higher priority on this than women.

"You want to pick a place where there are things to do to celebrate the occasion [like] lots of group activities available," Yeung says.

PHOTO: Pixabay

"In Singapore, you can go for cocktails at the Raffles, there are lots of nice restaurants and then on to a bar or club. Bali is popular for a great beach or spa where you can chill out."

Bangkok isn't just a top destination for stag parties from Hong Kong but regularly tops worldwide lists for stag nights with its colourful nightlife and top-notch pampering for the inevitable hangover.

Getting there is cheap for Hongkongers, with the average return airfare last year standing at HK$1,876 (S$336).

Direct flights to Da Nang and Hoi An for well under HK$2,000 return make Vietnam a popular choice.

The two cities have plenty of options in terms of group activities, from golf and zip-lining to spas.

"Sometimes the party can last the whole day," Yeung says. "I heard of [a stag party] recently that went from 10am all the way through until the next morning."