Bachelor and bachelorette parties in Asia: Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore top Hong Kong party people's list for stag dos, hen nights

It's your last blast of freedom - or so it feels - before your big day and you want to have a party to remember.
So, where do you drag all your best buddies to for a hen or stag do?
The hot choice for Hongkongers taking the party out of town is Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.
Convenience and low cost make our Asian neighbours the favourites for pre-wedding celebrations, according to a newly released survey by travel firm Skyscanner conducted at the end of last year.
While Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore hit the top of the list, coming in close behind were Taiwan (23 per cent), Japan (21 per cent) and Korea (10 per cent).
Only 7 per cent of the 600 Hongkongers surveyed took the party as far as Europe.
"Distance and cost are the key deciding factors," says Sonya Yeung, founder of destination wedding company Bliss Creations, who has advised on hen and stag dos across the region.
This tallies with Skyscanner's survey, which found that 67 per cent of respondents put travel costs as their top priority when planning the celebrations.
This wasn't a matter of not wanting to spend money, but rather wanting to plan ahead and book flights, accommodation and activities in advance to ensure trips are cost-effective, especially when travelling in a large group.
Distance came in as the second most important factor (38 per cent) and local nightlife was a close third (37 per cent), with men putting a higher priority on this than women.
"You want to pick a place where there are things to do to celebrate the occasion [like] lots of group activities available," Yeung says.
"In Singapore, you can go for cocktails at the Raffles, there are lots of nice restaurants and then on to a bar or club. Bali is popular for a great beach or spa where you can chill out."
Bangkok isn't just a top destination for stag parties from Hong Kong but regularly tops worldwide lists for stag nights with its colourful nightlife and top-notch pampering for the inevitable hangover.
Getting there is cheap for Hongkongers, with the average return airfare last year standing at HK$1,876 (S$336).
Direct flights to Da Nang and Hoi An for well under HK$2,000 return make Vietnam a popular choice.
The two cities have plenty of options in terms of group activities, from golf and zip-lining to spas.
"Sometimes the party can last the whole day," Yeung says. "I heard of [a stag party] recently that went from 10am all the way through until the next morning."
A hot favourite - especially among Hong Kong men - that was missing from Skyscanner's list is Macau, no doubt because flights are not involved. The one-hour ferry ride and visa-free access makes this an affordable and easy option. And obviously, there is the lure of the casinos. "You get more stag parties in Macau. Girls aren't as fussed about casinos - it's the Vegas thing," Yeung says. "There are some good clubs, so the boys can feel like they're having a last hurrah. Macau sometimes gets entertainment that we do not get [in Hong Kong], so you might also be able to take in a show." Skyscanner also notes a trend for stag and hen parties is to head to beach destinations, in particular Phu Quoc, a Vietnamese island off the coast of Cambodia which is great for diving and seafood, and Krabi in Thailand, also good for diving as well as all-terrain-vehicle experiences. Destinations that promise top local gastronomy experiences - such as Okayama in Japan, where you can join in with fruit harvesting and get a taste of the local culture - are also seeing more interest. Inevitably, the current Coronavirus outbreak will have an impact on where people decide to hold their pre-wedding celebrations. "I think there will be a big shift. We've already seen that with what's been happening with [Hong Kong's anti-government] protests and now with the coronavirus it will shift whether people will travel for celebrations," Yeung says. If brides- and grooms-to-be decide to host their events in Hong Kong rather than going overseas, Yeung expects that party plans may change, too. "People will rethink how to do something to alleviate concern, perhaps doing more outdoor activities, such as golf or a treasure hunt," she says. But travel precautions permitting and budget allowing, taking the party out of town will be the preferred option for many people. "Maybe people feel it's easier to cut loose. They are having a getaway, they do not have to think about returning home at the end of the evening," Yeung says. One last thing worth noting - not just for bachelor party and hen night planners, but anyone interested in a cheap trip abroad - is that the most affordable month to travel to many destinations from Hong Kong is November. Skyscanner clocked the lowest airfares to Seoul (HK$1,446), Singapore (HK$1,841), Taipei (HK$1,430), Tokyo (HK$1,950) and London (HK$5,307) all in this month. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.