Back pain, can't sleep, feel chained to a desk? It's burnout

Long working hours, high living costs, little annual leave and short maternity leave, and a lack of paternity leave can take a toll on both women and men, Perch notes.

"As women are more likely to talk about their challenges and seek help, burnout can be perceived as a predominantly female challenge. But we also see evidence of the 'Superman Syndrome' - men who are carrying significant pressure with little time for self-care, and suffering from serious health challenges."

Harjani says at least 70 per cent of her yoga clients are men, which doesn't surprise her.

"Women have a greater inclination to use communication as a catharsis, which allows the problem to be more transparent. Men can see communication as a sign of weakness. But their lifestyles are mostly sedentary; many are constantly travelling for work; and they have time and financial pressures - how would their bodies be immune to the stress they are subjected to on a daily basis?"

Integrated Medicine Institute's senior naturopath, Graeme Bradshaw, runs IMI's Superman Syndrome workshops.

In his clinic, men come to see him typically when they're struggling to perform, and they're concerned their job is under threat.

"A contributing factor is the challenges of balancing work and life. They're in their late 30s or early 40s at a time when they're at the peak of their career. They have greater responsibility at work coinciding with greater responsibility at home as children arrive on the family scene."