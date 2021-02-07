Bananas, kiwi, avocados - in your bathroom? Why they're great for beauty

Niacinamide, cica, rosehip oil, aqualene – these were the kings and queens of skincare in 2020, but in 2021 there’s a new family vying for the crown: fruit- and vegetable-based formulas.

Packed with skin-friendly ingredients, extracts of papaya, kiwi, beetroot, ginger and carrot, for example, can help those struggling with early signs of ageing, boost skin cell turnover, and brighten up your complexion, which is why skincare formulators are using them now more than ever before.

Remember when we were kids and loved our Avon Strawberry lip gloss, or Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes? Well, we’ve come a long way since then, so much that fruits are not just the scent your favourite products come with but also real extracts featured in our skincare formulas.

From healing properties to rejuvenating, hydrating and anti-ageing effects, plant-based extracts and oils are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help your skincare routine fight against the cellular damage caused by free radicals – responsible for breaking down our skin’s collagen, which can lead to wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and a dull complexion.

Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Hair Pack.

PHOTO: Briogeo

When added to your skincare routine, these extracts can promote the growth of newer and healthier cells. They will hydrate and protect your skin against the damaging effects of UV rays, and dim down redness, inflammation, dark spots and signs of ageing.

In a nutshell, we can all enjoy and make the most of the benefits fruits and vegetables can provide. Annalisa Branca, cosmetic formulator and founder of Stubborn Cosmetics, says it makes sense to revert to these extracts.

“When people want only naturally derived ingredients – note that they are not necessarily more sustainable. They could be good antioxidants when people have sensitive skin and single molecules like ascorbic acid are too strong, [although] the use of naturally derived ingredients doesn’t guarantee mildness and lack of reactions for sensitive skin.

Extracts must also be well-sourced and formulated, which is not in the hands of the consumer,” Branca explains.

Of course, this doesn’t mean cutting up an orange and rubbing it all over your face is the answer. Yes, raw produce is a great addition to your diet but it’s a whole different story when you want to take advantage of its benefits topically.

Plant-based extracts are exactly that – extracts. Only those who are certified should experiment and formulate with them, whereas that whole fruit you cut up into pieces at home carries way more than just beneficial ingredients, and some of those can be not so good for your skin.

“Besides the formulation being key, when it comes to plant-extracts the quality of the extract and supplier is very relevant,” says Branca.

Krave Beauty’s The Beet Shield.

PHOTO: Krave Beauty

While these ingredients have been around for a while now, 2021 seems to be the year that customers are looking for a cleaner, simpler approach to skincare – a world where we’re certainly still in love with Vitamin C and niacinamide, but also in search of natural ingredients that can improve our skin both from the inside and the outside.

Such is the popularity surrounding these extracts that some brands like Glow Recipe – and its sister brand Sweet Chef – use fruits and vegetables as the core ingredients for every single one of their products.

Co-founded by beauty industry veterans Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, the skincare brand debuted in 2017 with its bestselling Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, a skincare-enthusiasts’ staple. It sold out over seven times on both Glow Recipe’s website and at Sephora, generating a wait list that exceeded 8,000 people.

Glow Recipe products infused with watermelon.

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

The impact of the company’s fruit-based skincare innovations has led it to expand internationally to the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and, starting this year, Sephora in Hong Kong, showing that fruit- and vegetable-based skincare is on the rise.

But these holy grails from nature are not only effective on their own, they’re also great boosters to combine with other ingredients to enhance their effectiveness. “The best uses generally tend to be as antioxidants; indeed, the bright colour that makes them so visually appealing speaks to the same agents that help them as antioxidants,” says dermatologist Ranella Hirsch. “[They’re] great for anyone who wants to supplement sunscreen.”

Here’s when the nature-plus-science approach subsides, showing that there’s no better combo than highly nourishing fruits and vegetables, and uber-efficient active ingredients backed up with years of research.

The hydrating powers of watermelon and cucumber, the regenerative properties of bananas and blueberries, the nourishing attributes of avocado and mango seed, the high vitamin C concentrations found in pineapple, oranges, mango and lemon – there are just so many benefits we can take advantage of when diving into the broad universe of these extracts. It’s safe to say this is just the beginning for fruit- and vegetable-based formulas.

Five fruit- and vegetable-infused skincare products to try

1. Briogeo - Superfoods banana + Coconut hair pack

Briogeo – Superfoods Banana + Coconut Hair Pack.

PHOTO: Briogeo

Formulated with 97 per cent naturally derived ingredients such as banana, coconut, acai and mango, this hair pack is a dream for people with dull or dry hair. The antioxidants and essential oils extracted from these fruits make this formula a must to cleanse and condition your hair without stripping it of its natural oils, and while taking care of your scalp’s health.

2. Glow Recipe - Papaya sorbet enzyme cleansing balm

Glow Recipe’s Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm.

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

This is how you take double cleansing to the next level. This cleansing balm formulated with papaya enzymes, papaya seed oil and papaya extract gently exfoliates, soothes, brightens and hydrates your skin while melting away make-up, excess oil and sunscreen to reveal a healthy, clean complexion. The result? Calm, bouncy and glowing skin.

3. Krave Beauty - The beet shield

Krave Beauty – The Beet Shield.

PHOTO: Krave Beauty

A skincare lovers’ favourite, this sunscreen is packed with powerful antioxidants thanks to the beetroot extract featured in its formula, which helps reduce hyperpigmentation, acne and signs of ageing. Its lightweight texture doubles as a make-up primer and also provides your skin with environmental protection against free radicals, pollution and irritants.

4. Youth To The People - Superfood kale + green tea cleanser

Youth To The People – Superfood Kale + Green Tea Cleanser.

PHOTO: Youth To The People

This 100 per cent vegan gentle face wash features powerful cold-pressed green extracts such as kale, spinach and green tea, which together make this formula the perfect answer for those in search of phytonutrients, vitamins and essential fatty acids to help cleanse their skin. It will also soothe the skin and boost its moisture levels, while keeping inflammation at bay.

5. Primera Alpine Berry water cream

Primera Alpine Berry water cream.

PHOTO: Primera

A dream for those struggling with dry and/or dehydrated skin, this skin-softening moisturiser is formulated with Alpine Berry Comple, a powerful blend of wild strawberry sprouts – known to survive in the harsh Alpine region – and antioxidant-rich blackberries, a combo that deeply hydrates your skin while bringing back its natural radiance and protecting it from environmental factors.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.