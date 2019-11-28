Bangkok's tourist attractions are just a short subway ride away

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) are encouraging residents and tourists to visit various attractions near four MRT stations including China Town, temples, palaces and shopping areas.

Despite boasting modern technology, Wat Mangkon, Samyot, Sanam Chai and Itsaraphap stations have been designed to bring back nostalgic feelings from 100 years ago and to retain the identities of specific areas around each station.

From Wat Mangkorn Station, it's an easy walk to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the largest and most important Chinese Buddhist temple, and various old fashioned shopping stores and street food vendors on Yaowarat Road.

The area around Sam Yot Station features architecture from the reign of King Rama V in the trademark colours of Sino-Portuguese design. It is also near the historic neighbourhood or Wang Burapha and a leisurely stroll away from the Chao Phraya River.

Some of the most beautiful architecture from the Rattanakosin era can be reached from Sanam Chai Station, which is surrounded by many tourist attractions such as Pak Khlong Talat Market, Museum Siam, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace.

And close to Itsaraphap Station, visitors can explore Wang Lang Market, sample delicious food nearby, and enjoy the sunset from the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

