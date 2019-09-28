Bar review: Propeller at Travelodge Harbourfront Singapore revamps rooftop bar programme with cocktails inspired by nature

Propeller, the rooftop bar on top of the rebranded Travelodge Harbourfront has always been a bit of an enigma to us.

We never quite understood their drinks, and being situated far away from the community of leading cocktail bars in the city centre, we're not sure if they did either.

So we were pleasantly surprised to find out that they've since revamped the drinks programme - for the better, thankfully. As it turns out, sometimes all you need is one very dedicated mixologist on board.

Haran, the bar's new manager, joined the team in June after a short stint championing the sprits programme at Brass Lion Distillery.

Before that, he was the brand representative of Fabbri 1905 and part of the team that brought Jumping Goat's cold brew coffee liqueurs into Singapore.

As for his latest project, he's taken Propeller around the world before settling down to enjoy the Sun, Sand, and Sea in the form of nine new cocktails.