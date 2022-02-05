Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: The best and worst outfits to look out for from Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Le Coq Sportif and more

Millions of people around the world will be turning their eyes to the Chinese capital for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the Paralympic Winter Games that follow soon after.

The city is hoping to pull off a successful second Olympics (they hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008) despite the dangers of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the absence of some foreign dignitaries from the opening ceremony.

The athletes are ready to shine in front of the limited number of spectators, thanks to the event’s closed-loop system, allowed at events. Key to them performing at their best are the clothes that they wear, specifically designed for the daredevil sports on show at the three Games sites in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

From the opening ceremony outfits to those worn on the snow and ice through to the closing ceremony, we take a look at the best and worst clothing designs for Beijing 2022 .

Hong Kong

The bauhinia flower features heavily in the Team HK outfits by Fila. As with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, Hong Kong’s delegation have been outfitted by South Korean-owned Italian sports manufacturer Fila.

The bauhinia, Hong Kong’s flower , features heavily in the collection as do red stripes that contrast with the ecru base of the teamwear. If the Hong Kong athletes are to make a splash in Beijing, it will not be for their outfits.

China

Anta signed a deal to become the national outfitter of Team China in 2020. The hosts have taken flak on social media for the outfits that volunteers will wear during the medal ceremonies, but athletes have thankfully been spared a similar fate. Team China will be decked out in uniforms from Chinese sportswear manufacturer Anta, which signed a deal to become the national outfitter in 2020.

The Olympics designs are the work of Oscar-winning costume designer Tim Yip Kam-tim . The designs are inspired by the zhong character – “middle” and part of China’s name in Chinese, Zhongguo – and technology plays a big part, as seen in the use of self-heating underwear. China is expected to have its best Winter Games, and it has already secured the gold medal for the best dressed athletes.

Great Britain

Ben Sherman has outfitted the British team for the Games’ ceremonies. PHOTO: Instagram Ben Sherman has outfitted the British team for the Games’ ceremonies in a range featuring deconstructed Union Jacks. There are navy pea coats, roll-necks and dog-tooth trousers for the opening, and dog-tooth jumpers and bobble hats to see the Games off. It’s a better effort than the ceremony outfits the team wore for Tokyo.

The athletic apparel, in the country flag’s red, white and blue, comes from Adidas and recycling non-profit organisation Parley for the Oceans . The puffer jackets are insulated with 100 per cent recycled plastic, 40 per cent of which comes from the sea.

The uniforms are stylish and worthy but, if we’re honest, we won’t be seeing them on too many podiums.

France

The French team are wearing classic French brand Le Coq Sportif. The French team are wearing classic French brand Le Coq Sportif, which is outfitting the nation’s Olympians for the first time in 50 years. The brand has looked to its archives and to the French tricolour flag for design inspiration. The French have not risked their reputation for style with this collection.

Italy Team Italy in EA7 by Emporio Armani. PHOTO: Simone Ferraro The Italian athletes at Tokyo 2020 were decked out in Emporio Armani’s EA7 sportswear range and that collaboration continues at Beijing 2022. Expect winter-ready sportswear that would look perfectly at home both on the street and the slopes.

Sweden

Sweden’s athletes will be wearing Uniqlo. Sweden’s athletes will be wearing Uniqlo, with the Japanese retailer going for layering, fabric innovation and body temperature regulation. Uniqlo has, aside from the official non-competition clothing, designed the uniforms for the curling, ski and snowboard athletes. Our verdict? Minimalist and more likely than any other uniform to find a place in your wardrobe. Japan

Team Japan uniforms will not stand out too much. The hosts of the Summer Games last year , the Japan team look – blue blazers, red accessories and grey trousers – is so low-key that you would be forgiven for thinking they were the cabin crew of the flight that took the athletes to China.

The uniforms are dominated by the colour red, with a few strong pieces such as a bubble jacket from Japanese snow sports brand Descente. The designs indicate that the Japanese athletes mean business.

Australia

Look out for green trousers and gold detailing by Team Australia. PHOTO: Instagram The Aussie team’s Sportscraft wool coats, worn for the opening ceremony, have one of the nicest design touches of the Games – they feature the names of all 265 Australian Winter Olympians, going all the way back to Kenneth Kennedy in 1936.

Look out for a camo-style goose down jacket, made by Canadian brand Karbon, that will be seen on the slopes as well as green trousers and gold detailing. The Aussies will also have USB- powered heating vests with three different settings to combat the cold.

Canada

Team Canada will be wearing Lululemon for Beijing 2022. PHOTO: Instagram Canada’s denim closing ceremony outfits in Tokyo were ridiculed online, but that likely won’t happen in Beijing after the team ditched Hudson’s Bay for Lululemon . The range will keep the Canadian team toasty and well-dressed in trapper hats, parkas (with adjustable lengths) and down jackets replete with hidden pockets.

Events will see the country’s athletes in clothing from other manufacturers, such as a maple leaf ice hockey jersey by Nike.

Germany

Team Germany in Adidas. Adidas continues its long-standing relationship with the German national team, this time putting athletes in designs inspired by the red, gold and black of the national flag.

Some have seen this collection as uninspired, similar as it is in style to those the sportswear brand has made for Team GB, but the outfits will not stymie the success of the athletes, who have been tipped for a strong showing in Beijing.

South Korea

Outerwear brand The North Face stands out with a bubble jacket design that features the Taebaek mountains in Korea. Pre-Games publicity highlighted the team’s use of eco-friendly fabrics – some 200 recycled plastic bottles were used in each athlete’s outfit – but the main takeaway was that South Korea have a gold-medal-worthy kit.

Outerwear brand The North Face stands out with a bubble jacket design that features the Taebaek mountains that form the spine of the Korean peninsula, as do the team outfits for the opening and closing ceremonies, and the training and everyday wear that take inspiration from South Korea’s flag.

Team USA

Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony outfits are made by Ralph Lauren. Where to start with the outfits that the Americans will wear in Beijing? Probably with the opening and closing ceremony outfits made by Ralph Lauren, whose relationship with the team dates back to the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The unisex wardrobe is capped off by a check-print puffer jacket already creating a buzz despite a US$2,000 price tag.

Skims for Team USA. Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian – whose stepfather Caitlyn Jenner competed in the Olympics for the US in 1972 and 1976 – sees her Skims brand become the official underwear, loungewear and sleepwear supplier for the second time.

US skiers will be wearing a collaborative effort between brand Spyder and graffiti artist Eric Haze, lifestyle brand Volcom is on snowboard duty and sportswear company Columbia has the honour of outfitting the curlers. Volcom has added a red, white and blue-striped faux rabbit’s foot to the snowboarding uniforms – but there’s no need for luck when you look this good.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.