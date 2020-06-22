Believe it or not: 80% of top-grade violins in China are made by farmers

It may hard to believe that about 2,600 farmers in a small county of Henan, Central China are actually the dream weaver of millions of violin lovers across the world.

But indeed, those 2,600 farmers in Queshan county, Henan province, have produced about 80 per cent of middle-to high-end violins, and 40 per cent violins, violas, and cellos in China. Their products are sold in many countries including Italy, the US, Germany, and Spain.

"I'm very happy to see clients asking for violins specifically handcrafted by me, making me feel appreciated," Han Yanli, a luthier at Queshan-based Henan Hao Yun Musical Instrument, said. Han has been making violins for over 10 years.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Another luthier at Hao Sun shared similar feelings. "I'm proud of my job. Who can believe a bunch of farmers, who have no knowledge of staves, have produced such a large portion of violins across the world," Jiang said.

Introduced by a fellow from the Queshan county, Jiang came to Beijing in 2001 and found a job at Hao Yun. Now he has become an experienced luthier and was promoted to director of the department.

Just like Jiang, many people from Queshan county found jobs in Beijing, where the payment was much higher, through introductions by their fellow farmers.

Their journey dates back to the 1980s, when a batch of farmers from Queshan quit working on crops and came to Beijing to work in violin handcrafting studios to make more money. They have continued to introduce their relatives and friends to Beijing for the same job.

Local government has certainly taken notice. In 2015, Queshan launched a series of preferential policies targeted at luthiers who were from Queshan but worked in Beijing. The goal was to attract them to start violin-related businesses in their hometown to boost local economy, and create more job opportunities. In the same year, about 60 luthiers came back to Queshan and started their own violin businesses.

Hao Yun, where both Han and Jiang are working, is one of the companies that relocated from Beijing to Queshan.

"Local government has many supportive policies, like waiving off rent fees for our factory and tax cut. That is one of the reasons we came back, but moreover, we want to run a business that does good not only for us but also for more people in our hometown," Guo Xinshe, general manager of Hao Yun, said.

To date, Queshan is home to 102 violin manufacturing factories, which have offered job opportunities to over 2,600 people, according to local government.

Alongside Hao Yun's relocation from Beijing to Queshan, Jiang also moved back to his hometown with his wife, who is also a luthier.