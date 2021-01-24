Benefits of vetiver oil, used in Ayurvedic medicine, from diet and skincare to pain relief and stress management

Vetiver, a clumpy perennial grass with brownish-purple flowers and roots with a distinct woody and earthy aroma, may not look out of the ordinary, but its manifold uses, particularly in traditional Indian medicine, are quite amazing.

The name of the tall grass – which often grows to over 1.5 metres (five feet) tall – comes from the Tamil word “ver” meaning root and “veti” meaning dug out. It is the only grass that’s cultivated for the oil distilled from its roots, which grow straight downwards for as long as three metres.

Indigenous to India, where it is also known as khus, it also grows in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Africa, Haiti and South America. It comes from the same family as lemongrass and citronella, which also have distinctive fragrances.

It takes about 250kg (550lb) of vetiver roots to get 1kg of vetiver essential oil – and it is this oil that makes this a treasured plant.

“Woody”, “earthy”, “grapefruity” and “salty” are some of the adjectives used to describe vetiver oil’s complex and intoxicating fragrance. Since ancient times, it has been used in India as an important ingredient in aromatherapy known for its relaxing and sedative characteristics. It is also used as an aphrodisiac as it promotes relaxation of the mind and body, and enhances the libido. Sanskrit texts refer to its use for anointing brides.

PHOTO: Facebook/VetiverFarmsPhilippines

The amber-coloured viscous essential oil is a significant ingredient, often main note, in many bestselling masculine fragrances around the world, including Dior’s Eau Sauvage, Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel and Vetiver by Guerlain – said to be US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s favourite aftershave. It’s also used in classic women’s perfumes such as Nina Ricci’s L’Air du Temps and Chanel No 5.

In Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, vetiver oil has been used to treat mood swings and anxiety for hundreds of years. It’s also one of nine herbs in a traditional Ayurvedic concoction – nilavembu kashayam – purported to boost immunity and give relief from body aches and fatigue.

In his book, Ayurveda: Life, Health and Longevity , American author Robert Svoboda – the first Westerner to graduate from a college of Ayurveda and be licensed to practise it in India – describes the extensive use of vetiver in Ayurveda. He notes that “vetiver is an extremely cooling herb and reduces thirst and burning sensation, and strengthens the digestive fire, as well as purifies sweat and urine.”

Ayurvedic practitioner Vikram Chauhan, who is based in the Indian city of Chandigarh and runs the Planet Ayurveda clinic, describes vetiver as the “cooling herb”.

“It cools both physical body and subtle body [the mind]. In today’s world where people lose their temper so fast, vetiver is like a velvet carpet on the body and mind, with its soothing fragrance, calming you down. It is very useful for people who have urinary tract infections, and for those with acidity and digestion problems,” he says.

Ayurvedic practitioner Vikram Chauhan.

PHOTO: Vikram Chauhan

A number of scientific studies support vetiver oil’s many therapeutic properties.

A 2013 report in the International Research Journal of Pharmacy distils its many proven uses, including for the treatment of depression, nervous tension, insomnia and stress-related diseases; to stimulate the circulatory system and the production of red blood cells; for relief of muscular aches and pains, sprains, stiffness, rheumatism and arthritis; to balance sebum secretion in skincare, and as an antiseptic and astringent to clear acne; to relieve jet lag; and as a tonic for menopausal women.

The oil’s antiseptic properties, meanwhile, can prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and can be applied to wounds to help them heal.

The oil also has anti-fungal properties, can also be rubbed on the feet before bedtime for restful sleep, and applied to the scalp can soothe inflammation associated with dandruff or eczema.

PHOTO: Facebook/VetiverFarmsPhilippines

The oil is also said to have qualities that enhance the immune system. A few drops added to a warm drink may help ward off seasonal ailments.

Vetiver syrup, made by boiling the roots with sugar syrup, is used in cool drinks in summer, giving a woody taste to water, milk shakes and lassis. Sometimes a muslin sachet of vetiver roots is thrown into earthen pots to keep drinking water cool and give it a distinctive aroma.

Used in massages, vetiver oil eases muscular aches and soothes joint pains.

A 2015 study in India found that vetiver oil lessens the toxic results of the chemotherapy drug cisplatin.

PHOTO: Facebook/VetiverFarmsPhilippines

Vetiver has antioxidant properties and is used in skin creams to relieve inflammation. It also helps firm and tighten the skin and protect it from environmental stressors such as heat, dust and pollution – major causes of premature ageing.

Many doctors recommend vetiver essential oil to treat eczema . It’s also effective in treating insect bites such as those from mosquitoes or ticks.

Much research, mostly in animals, suggests vetiver oil’s inhalation can have positive effects on the brain . In one such study in rats, scientists studied its effects on the central amygdaloid nucleus that regulates blood pressure and heart rate, and found that the oil had effects on the brain similar to those from the prescription anti-anxiety medication diazepam, helping to reduce anxiety and make it easier to sleep.

Another small study in people in 2010 showed a link between inhaling vetiver oil and having a better night’s rest . Consider adding versatile vetiver oil to your wellness cabinet to breathe easier in these troubled times.

Vetiver roots.

PHOTO: Facebook/VetiverFarmsPhilippines

Meanwhile, the hardy vetiver plant has recently found a new use in saving the environment. It is being used to create natural hedges around sea walls for fish farms, protecting them from the ravages of typhoons. It is also grown on dry hillsides to prevent soil erosion in this era of climate change.

Vetiver grass is woven into many useful products, from hats and tote bags to placemats and floor coverings, and is even used in thatched roofs.

In summer, many parts of North India use the roots in evaporative “desert coolers”, which function as home-made air conditioners. Made into mats and bound with ropes, the roots are hung like curtains and periodically sprayed with water to keep them moist to cool rooms. Their alluring fragrance refreshes a room and also acts as an insect repellent.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.