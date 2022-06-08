Bentley Continental GT S gets sharper looks and new sports exhaust

CREWE, UK - Bentley is introducing a new S trim for its Continental GT coupe and Continental GTC convertible, with sportier styling enhancements, as well as a new sports exhaust.

The GT S and GTC S trim will only be available for the 4.0-litre V8 engined models, and joins the regular Conti GT V8 as well as the flagship 6.0-litre W12 Continental GT cars in the lineup.

PHOTO: Bentley

The main performance upgrade to the S models is the sports exhaust with quad pipes, which Bentley says helps to amplify the V8 engine’s note.

Aside from that, the engine remains unchanged, with the 4.0-litre V8 producing 550hp and 770Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds.

PHOTO: Bentley

Most of the changes to the S trim are cosmetic in nature, with the exterior trim finished in gloss black, with the exception of the Bentley badge and lettering.

The headlights and taillights are also tinted, and are complemented by a choice of two new wheel designs matched with red brake callipers.

The 22-inch five-spoke wheel design is available in either gloss black or a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish, while the 21-inch three spoke wheel has a mixed black and bright gloss look.

PHOTO: Bentley

The interior gets a new two-toned look, with S badges embroidered on the headrests, and featured on the dashboard and door sills.

Aside from that, the GT S and GTC S can also be customised through Bentley’s bespoke customisation programme.

Bentley has not announced pricing or availability for the Continental GT S and GTC S in Singapore yet, but expect it to slot above the current V8 engined models, which would probably put it somewhere around $900,000 or so before COE and options.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.