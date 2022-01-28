Bentley's '5-in-5' plan will see it launch a new EV every year between 2025 and 2030

Bentley, the maker of ultra luxurious bruisers, have just announced a new "Five-in-Five" plan.

As part of the plan, Bentley will launch a new electric car every year between 2025 and 2030.

This comes after news that both Nissan and Toyota will spend each billions of dollars to accelerate the electrification of their offerings.

As for Bentley, it said that it will invest £2.5 billion (S$4.5 billion) to do so. It will use these funds to revamp and modernise its manufacturing capabilities at its headquarters in Crewe, England, where these new electric cars will be designed, developed, and produced.

Bentley doesn't make a fully electric car right now, but it does offer plug-in hybrid versions of the Flying Spur and Bentayga. Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said customers can expect fully-electrified versions of these models in the future.

And as for the five new models that will be launched between 2025 and 2030, Bentley is keeping tight-lipped on them. Guess we'll have to wait and see.