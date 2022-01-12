Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Rebecca Lim aces the glam game with her date night makeup

Rebecca Lim

Newly-engaged actress Rebecca Lim gave us a masterclass in date night makeup with her defined brows, scarlet pout and glowing skin.

Dior Contour No-Transfer Lip Liner Pencil in #080 Red Smile, $37

Before applying your lipstick of choice, line your pout with a lip pencil to prevent your lippy from bleeding or feathering.

Jacelyn Tay

For a statement-making pout, go for a deep plum like wellness guru and former actress Jacelyn Tay. Pair the look with a slick of mascara and deftly-drawn brows.

Clarins Water Lip Stain in 04 Violet Water, $36

If you’re dipping your toes into the trend, choose something with a sheerer finish like the Clarins Water Stain. It imparts a light wash of colour while nourishing and hydrating lips with skin-loving plant-based ingredients.

Carrie Wong

The A Quest to Heal star shows us that simplicity can be beautiful. Opt for illuminated glass skin, a rosy pout and neutral eyes. Now if only we all had Carrie’s amazing bone structure…

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Highlighter, $28.50

To mimic Carrie’s glowing mien, highlight your cheekbones at the point just above where your blusher usually goes. Then, add a touch of glitter to the bridge of your nose.

Fann Wong

Fann’s silky straight hair looks especially chic with the addition of bangs, which help to frame her face.

Rare Beauty Blot & Glow Touch-up Makeup Kit, $43

After applying your skincare, absorb excess sebum with blotting paper before releasing your bangs to prevent your hair from separating.

Tay Ying

Brunettes can have fun, too. We just can’t get enough of actress Tay Ying’s lengthy, wavy espresso-coloured tresses.

Liese Creamy Bubble Colour Soft Brown, $16.90

When dyeing your hair at home, work in sections (about four to six), starting at the roots to ensure you don’t miss any strands.

