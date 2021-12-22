Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Zoe Tay is the definition of elegant with her subtle smokey makeup

Rui En

If you often part your hair to the side, one easy way to mix things up is to pin your hair down with a statement-making barrette like this one seen on Rui En.

Grafen Sea Water Spray, $12.72

PHOTO: Watson

Before securing your locks with the barrette, spritz some texturising spray on your strands first to create grit and help your accessory stay in place.

Get it here.

Zoe Tay

Ah Jie gave us proof that charcoal grey and black eyeshadows don’t have to look over the top. When diffused with a fluffy brush, they add definition to the eyes, without overtaking the entire makeup look.

Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in 226 Tissé Rivoli, $98

PHOTO: Chanel

To recreate Zoe’s soft charcoal smokey eyes, try Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in 226 Tissé Rivoli, which has 4 pretty metallic and matte shades.

Get it here.

ALSO READ: No makeup? No problem! Zoe Tay, Fann Wong and more stars who look gorgeous with bare faces

Fann Wong

On Wednesday (Dec 15), the actress showed off her new bangs in an update on IG. Her hair is kept long and straight, the perfect match for her new fringe.

Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray, $67.41

PHOTO: Shunji Matsuo

After heat styling your bangs, spritz your strands with humidity-resistant hairspray while your strands are still hot. This will keep your bangs in place all day and prevent them from falling flat midday.

Get it here.

Joanne Peh

Joanne’s berry-stained pout offers up a more subtle take on festive party makeup that’s every bit as stunning.

M.A.C Cosmetics Berry & Neutral Lipstick in Bittersweetie, $36

PHOTO: M.A.C

Follow Joanne’s lead and keep the rest of the face fresh and clean. Apply a lightweight tinted moisturiser and skip powder entirely. Finally, dot the same lipstick on your cheeks and sheer out with your fingertips.

Get it here.

Rebecca Lim

When you’re incorporating the colour pink in your makeup look, you can go as bold or as understated as you’d like. Take Rebecca’s effortless look for instance.

E.L.F Poreless Putty Primer in Universal Sheer, $12.72

PHOTO: iHerb

Start with a pore blurring primer like the E.L.F Poreless Putty Primer and pair that with a hydrating pink lippy. Top it off with a little pink blush for a monochromatic, soft makeup look.

Get it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.