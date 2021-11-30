Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Zoe Tay just showed us how to rock pink makeup

Here are the best beauty Instagrams of the week, including Zoe Tay showing us how to rock pink makeup.

Zoe Tay

Pretty in pink! For this makeup look, Ah Jie made her pout (and skin) the centre of attention.

She kept the rest of her makeup minimal and clean - besides her luscious pink lips, we can't help but notice her deftly filled brows and clear, luminous skin (with a light wash of colour on her cheeks).

Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in #190 Tendre, $54

PHOTO: Chanel

Mirror Zoe's pout by swiping on this silky smooth, baby pink lippy from Chanel. Infused with hydrating ingredients like jojoba and sweet almond oil, lips are never dry or cakey.

The perfect cherry on top? Dab some of this liquid lipstick on your cheeks and blend well.

Jeanette Aw

We can always trust Jeanette to serve up major makeup inso. We're loving this fall-appropriate makeup look on her.

To achieve it, simply buff out one charcoal eyeshadow, creating a diffused effect as you reach the brows. Top it off with black liner, nude lips and bronzed cheeks.

Clarins 4-colour eyeshadow palette in #05 Jade Gradation, $68

PHOTO: Clarins

To inject more colour to your lids, apply the lightest hue in this four-quad palette and blend it in just slightly above the crease, under the brow bone.

Jesseca Liu

The actress is regularly seen with this peachy barely-there makeup look.

She's kept her makeup simple - with a light foundation, a wash of copper over her lids to add depth and swipe of peachy pink lipstick on her pout.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush in Peachy Keen, $48

PHOTO: Sephora

To recreate Jesseca's daily look in a pinch, use a multi-purpose face stick that can be applied to your eyelids, cheeks and lips.

Phyllis Quek

Phyllis' lustrous tressees look great with straight-across ends. Plus, it's really easy to recreate.

Just run through your ends with a flat iron or curl your hair inwards, towards your face with a curling iron.

Ouai Hair Oil, $45

PHOTO: Sephora

If you need to, smooth your strands with this hair oil from Ouai.

A little goes a long way with this product - apply it to wet or dry hair for an ultra-shiny finish.

Joanne Peh

To cop Joanne's effortless top knot hairstyle, gather your hair into a tight high pony before twisting and securing with bobby pins.

Kristin Ess Working Texture Loose Styling Powder, $21

PHOTO: Sephora

Before putting your hair up in a bun, spray on some texturising spray to add grit and body.

This article was first published in Her World Online.