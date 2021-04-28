Best eats this week: Keto-friendly curry, Haaagen-Dazs' ice cream cocktails, and more

We turn back time with some of this week's best eats. Shang Palace and Goodwood Park Hotel bring us back with comforting flavours of the past, and weekend brunch at Moonbow receives an Asian twist.

There's a new keto-friendly option in town and happy hour just got sweeter with Häagen Dazs ice cream.

1. Oldies but goodies at Shang Palace

If you've been to a Shangri-La Hotel, we're sure you recognise its famed restaurant, Shang Palace. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, this iconic Chinese restaurant is taking it back to its opening in 1971.

From April 23 to June 30, Shang Palace is featuring a specially curated selection of 'old-school' dim sum favourites.

There's even an opportunity to try some menu items of the 1970s, including the Shang Palace Barbecued Meat and Poultry Platter 一 ($58), which features seven different cuts of meat that's been marinated in Chinese five spices, wine, and rose wine.

Shang Palace is located at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350, p. +65 6213 4473. Open Monday to Friday, 12pm - 2.30pm & 6pm - 10pm. Saturday & Sunday, 11am - 3pm & 6pm - 10pm.

2. Taste Singapore's first Keto-Friendly Curry

There's a reason curry's so delicious - it can be filled with fats and sugars, which are less healthy for us than we'd like to admit. Luckily, The Curry Story is launching its Curry Keto Series that delivers sugar-free, carb-free curry dishes.

Inspired by his late father, founder Randy Yeo developed The Curry Story to serve curry dishes that were as delicious as they were healthy.

Highlights include their Keto Curry Bun with Chicken ($7.80), a ketogenic bun stuffed with omelette, curry chicken and melted mozzarella cheese, and their Keto Curry Bun with Pork Shabu ($8.80) with torched shabu pork slices.

The Curry Story is available for islandwide delivery. Self-pickup is located at 10 Tampines North Drive 4 #01-05, Singapore 528553, p. +65 9389 6679. Open 10am - 9.30pm, daily.

3. MOONBOW launches weekend roast

MOONBOW shakes things up for weekend brunch. Chef Heman Tan roasts up generous platters of meat reminiscent of communal barbecues.

Heman's BBQ Iberico Prime Ribs ($78++) are tender BBQ Iberico prime ribs served with roasted potatoes and waldorf salad, or try the NZ Grass-Fed Baby Rack of Lamb ($58++) - a roasted "Pure South" baby lamb rack.

MOONBOW is also bringing in Asian-inspired dishes, like Heman's Orzo Nasi Lemak ($29++), which replaces traditional rice with a creamy coconut orzo. And the My "Teochew" Pork Collar Schnitzel ($38++), is a hearty dish of salty & spicy Teochew sweet bean sauce elevated with Iberico pork collar schnitzel.

MOONBOW is located at Dempsey Hill, Block 10 Dempsey Rd, #01-21, Singapore 247700, p. +65 9010 2717. Open Monday to Friday, 11.30am - 3pm & 6pm - 10.30pm. Saturday & Sunday, 10am - 3pm & 6pm - 10.30pm.

4. Refreshed Taiwan Porridge Buffet At Coffee Lounge

Nothing warms the soul surer than tucking into a bowl of hot porridge. Having served up their signature Taiwan Porridge A La Carte Buffet since 1984, the Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel has introduced a new tiered offering which lets you enjoy an array of nostalgic dishes.

The Value Tier ($33++ per adult, $19.80 per child) features 26 comfort food dishes like Fried Omelette with 'Chye Poh' and Steamed Minced Pork with Salted Egg Yolk.

The Deluxe Tier ($48++ per adult, $28.80++ per child) gives diners an exclusive spread of 36 dishes like the succulent Baby Squids in Sweet Oyster Sauce or the Wok-fried Beef with Spring Onions and Ginger.

The Coffee Lounge is located at Goodwood Park Hotel, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Rd, 228221, p. +65 6730 1746. Open Monday to Friday, 6am - 10.30am, 12pm - 2.30pm & 6pm - 10.30pm. Saturday & Sunday, 6am - 10.30am, 12pm - 2.30pm, 3pm - 5.30pm & 6pm - 10.30pm.

5. Mix it up with Haagen-Dazs' cocktail ice creams

The premium ice cream brand is partnering with some of our favourite bars for a dessert-meets-drinks collaboration. Rooftop bar Potato Head features the La Piña Affogato ($12++) - house made calamansi and pineapple rum with a scoop of Piña Colada ice cream.

Cocktail bar IB HQ serves up the Tafia ($24++) a refreshing mix of yuzu and sparkling sake, topped with tangy Lime Mojito Sorbet.

Sofitel Singapore goes creamy with their Old Fashion Conversation ($18++), Michter's American Whiskey and orange bitters, with Haagen-Dazs Rum & Raisin ice cream. And you can enjoy the non-alcoholic Strawberry Virgin Mojito ($15++) - Haagen-Dazs Strawberry ice cream with lime and mint - at Swissôtel.

This article was first published in City Nomads.