The best jobs in Hong Kong? Try gelato maker or beer taster

Who has the best job in Hong Kong? Clue: it's not necessarily the highest paid, and being the chief executive - which rakes in more than HK$5 million (S$880,000) a year - isn't necessarily a plum posting nowadays.

Should it come down to work/life balance, there are a number of candidates up for Hong Kong's most satisfying employment.

Here's an alternative best jobs list for Hong Kong.

David Gallie: head brewer, taster, accountant and keg carrier, Black Kite Brewery

After six years in the craft brewing business in partnership with his brother, Daniel, Gallie has learned that it's pulled muscles rather than pulled pints that he has to watch out for.

"A case of beer weighs 14 kilos (31 pounds), a bag of malt 25kg, and a full keg is 40kg - I'm not good at remembering to stretch," says Gallie, 36, who works in an industrial building in Wong Chuk Hang in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island.

Turning water, malted grains, hops and yeast into 800 litres (211 gallons) of beer every week is no simple task. Temperature, acidity and gravity all need monitoring, but much of the quality control relies on tasting.

"Unfinished beer honestly doesn't usually taste great - especially warm and uncarbonated - but over time, you get a good feel for where it is versus where it should be," says Gallie. "Tasting finished beer is much more enjoyable. Overall, I love the combination of science and creativity involved in brewing - it's like cooking, but liquid - and working with my mind and hands."

Amul Rai: factory supervisor, XTC Gelato

In 2003, when British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, as his Ali G alter ego, asked Donald Trump to name "the most popular thing in the world", the bemused US billionaire businessman replied music. "No," retorted the famed comic, "ice cream."

Amul Rai manages XTC Gelato’s factory in Chai Wan on Hong Kong Island. PHOTO: Amul Rai

Many fans rank gelato as the best type of ice cream. "The taste and texture are very different - really, gelato is a premium version of ice cream," says Rai, the 30-something Nepali who manages XTC Gelato's factory in Chai Wan on Hong Kong Island. Contrary to what you might think, whipping up around 350 litres of gelato a day (down to 200 in winter) is no picnic.

"Essentially, everything apart from pasteurising is done by hand," says Rai. "So that's scraping the vanilla beans from Madagascar, toasting the pistachio nuts from Italy, squeezing the lemons, labelling the containers. And we bake our own cookies and brownies.

"We have to follow the recipes precisely - whether it's green tea, black sesame or yogurt blueberry - to ensure a consistent taste, and get the pasteurising and freezing exactly right to make sure the gelato's 100 per cent safe."

Working at XTC Gelato has its perks. "We have to taste each batch of gelato and we eat it straight from the machine," Rai says. "At that stage it's really light and fluffy like a mousse - absolutely phenomenal."

Adam Chan Chi-tak: senior tram operator, The Peak Tram

While most people would say that their job has its ups and downs, Chan's working day has been nothing but that for the past 25 years.

Adam Chan Chi-tak pilots arguably the city’s best-known tourist attraction up The Peak. PHOTO: Adam Chan Chi-tak

Thirty times a nine-hour shift, five days a week, the 59-year-old pilots arguably the city's No 1 icon along the 1,365 metre (4,478 feet) line from Garden Road, Central, that climbs 368 metres up gradients as dizzying as 25.7 degrees. Fully loaded, there are 120 ooh-ing and aah-ing passengers aboard.

"Of course, safety is our top priority," says Chan. "We have to know how to react in the event of a breakdown or if there's an obstacle on the track. But that sort of thing is very rare, and after all these years, I never fail to be struck by the beauty around me - especially in a heavy rainstorm or when a typhoon's approaching, you can really feel the power of nature."

In more usual times, most passengers are one-time-only tourists, but commuters are a welcome sight, passing the time of day with Chan as they hop on or off.

"And there are some passengers I know really well, as free rides for family members are one of the perks of the job - a job I'm really proud of."

Tasha Ling Lai-ting: style consultant

Working as an arbiter of fashion, taking the lead with your influential style opinions and mixing with A-listers seems like a dream job, though no-one becomes a style guru overnight.

Tasha Ling Lai-ting conducts one-on-one consultations with VIPs, celebrities and socialites as a stylist. PHOTO: Tasha Ling Lai-ting

Born in Canada, Ling moved to Hong Kong in 2007, setting up as a stylist and creative art director. After a stint as style editor at Prestige magazine, she took to freelancing again, topping up regular work with one-on-one consultations with VIPs, celebrities and socialites who she's far too discreet to name.

"Make no mistake, it's hard work. You might spend 16 hours on a shoot and only get eight pictures you're really happy with," says Ling, 34.

"And despite what people might think, the financial rewards are not humongous. But I absolutely enjoy every bit of my job. It's highly fulfilling, working with creative people who are so talented and imaginative. And when you see the results, and know that they're not far short of perfect, it's the best feeling in the world."

So how does someone who spends her life being "on trend" actually manage to switch off? "Calligraphy, dancing, learning Spanish and, well, Netflix and chill."

Joey Ng Pik-wan: co-owner, Zen Organic Farm

Ten years ago, Ng and her elder brother, Ping Leung, looked at their family land in Ta Kwu Ling in the northern New Territories and put their heads together. The soil was rich, they both enjoyed the outdoors, and organic farming was becoming a trend.

They named their 250,000 sq ft (5.7 acre) plot Zen, although the past decade has been more focused on vegetation than meditation.

Joey Ng Pik-wan of Zen Organic says growing fruit and vegetables is a dream come true. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I love food, and have always liked gardening, so growing strawberries, figs, carrots, tomatoes, you name it, is a - I know this sounds like a cliche - dream come true," says Ng, 54.

"I even enjoy the other stuff, like marketing, while my bro does the bulk of the research and consults experts around the world about things like pest control."

Zen sells much of its produce to hotels and restaurants, but the siblings welcome visitors too, so they can share the green dream.

Betty Cheung Yee-wan: founder, Art Jam

Cheung had a brainwave 20 years ago, and she has been preaching relaxation by painting ever since.

Betty Cheung Yee-wan works up to 14 hours a day Tuesday to Sunday as founder of Art Jam. PHOTO: Betty Cheung Yee-wan

Like many good business ideas, Cheung's was simple: put people in front of an easel with a brush and let their imaginations do the rest. For anyone who needed a break from the maelstrom of office-bound existence, it was an instant panacea.

"What I like most is people's genuine surprise as they have their personal epiphanies about their untapped creative side," says Cheung, 54, who admits to working up to 14 hours a day Tuesday to Sunday.

"It's a journey of self-discovery that I still find very heart-warming and thoroughly human. We see lots of personalities transform from controlling, stoic, serious to lighthearted, jovial, free-spirited. There's a lot of love there and I'm glad to say it goes both ways."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.