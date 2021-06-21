The best luxury finds to cop from the end-of-season sale

And just like that, in the blink of an eye, the Spring/Summer 2021 season is coming to a close. As we gear up for looser social restrictions (fingers crossed!), it’s a good time to get on the many end-of-season sales to snatch up a deal or two.

The best part is that many fashion brands have brought their offerings online, so you’ll be able to trawl the selections from the comfort of your home. In the interest of saving you some time, though, we’ve picked out 15 pieces worth jumping for before they’re gone.

1. Ghost Medium leather bag, $903 (was $1,290), Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

If you’re into Balenciaga but not a big statement logo person, this bag in shiny box calfskin is a good option. It’s got a great vintage vibe, with aged silver-tone brass hardware, and a lovely interior lined in nappa leather.

2. Paco Rabanne Animations 1969 chainmail shoulder bag, $728 (was $1,460), Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

The chainmail is a Paco Rabanne house signature, and this bag, made with gold-tone discs, is a fun and slinky one to tote around.

3. Silk scarf with Peonia Reedition print, US$330(S$444) (was US$550), Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

In Valentino’s spring/summer collection, the brand revived a series of archival silk prints. This peony design, for one, looks totally fresh and vibrant – plus, it’s already proven it stands the test of time.

4. VLogo leather earphone case, US$246 (was US$410), Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

If you’ve been thinking about a carrying upgrade for your Airpods – or ‘earphones’ as Valentino diplomatically puts it – this nifty case in the house’s classic shade of red is at 40 per cent off.

5. Small Easter Island Puzzle leather bag, $3,220 (was $4,600), Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

The Puzzle is an undisputed modern classic – add to that the Easter Island marquetry design from the brand’s Ken Price collaboration, and you’ve got a collector-worthy bag.

6. Anagram cashmere-blend polo, $475 (was $950), Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

A sunny polo shirt in a luxurious blend of cashmere and cotton makes a great season-agnostic addition to your wardrobe of basics.

7. Marni cotton-blend pants, $495 (was $990), Club21

PHOTO: Club21

These roomy trousers come with contrasting side panels and a sash to belt with, great for jazzing up an everyday outfit.

8. Marni polyester shopping bag, $295 (was $590), Club21

PHOTO: Club21

Marni shopper totes have always had a cool, artsy cachet. This style, also available in orange beige and black, are all half-off now.

9. Sacai polyester skirt, $680 (was $1,360), Club21

PHOTO: Club21

Sacai is a brand beloved by fashion insiders who want subversive feminine designs. This asymmetrical pleated skirt with paisley prints is a great example of Chitose Abe’s eye for balancing soigne and cool.

10. Martine Rose leather loafers, US$370 (was US$660), Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Cop a pair of these slip-on loafers from cult designer Martine Rose, crafted in buffed leather with silver-toned hardware on the upper.

11. Raw indigo denim flared jeans, $216 (was $309), Ami Paris

PHOTO: Ami Paris

Alexandre Mattiusi made his name cutting fantastic jeans and trousers when he first started his Ami brand. Now, he’s extended the offering for women – there’s a dedicated category, and most pieces from the brand run from XXS to XXL anyway.

These flared jeans are just the right thing if you’re after a cool, casual update to your denim silhouette.

12. Madeline polyester cardigan, $382 (was $545), Tory Burch

PHOTO: Tory Burch

This Tory Burch plaid cardigan, with an ivory trim and polished buttons, has a relaxed drape and fit that’s great for layering above easy, breezy dresses.

13. Chocolat 18 calfskin bag, US$1,797 (was US$2,995), Balmain

PHOTO: Balmain

Introduced earlier this year, the Chocolat bag from Balmain is playful yet practical – a bit like a fashionable snack.

14. Tresor de la Mer silk pants, $880 (was $1,760), Versace

PHOTO: Versace

These tailored trousers are cut from pure silk, and were featured on Versace’s runway show. The tresor de la mer marine prints, pulled from the archives, are some of the brand’s most iconic – a cop, for sure.

15. Grace leather bag, €318 (S$591) (was €455), A.P.C.

PHOTO: A.P.C.

A.P.C. makes fantastically understated leather shoulder bags and satchels – the kind that become casual, dressed-down everyday favourites. The Grace bag, for one, has a handsome structured shape and space enough for the essentials. Bonus: free international shipping.

This article was first published in Female.