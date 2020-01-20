The best pineapple tarts you can get this Chinese New Year (2020)

What makes a good pineapple tart?
According to my grand aunt (her pineapple tarts are phenomenal), a solid pineapple tart needs to have two essential components:
- A homemade pineapple jam that is made from fresh pineapples, cooked down and well caramelised.
- A fragrant crust that's made up of salted butter (NOT margarine), and
- the ridges of the pastry should be hand-kneaded and folded uniformly.
I love pineapple tarts, and one of my best childhood memories was watching my grand aunt make them from scratch. Yet, in Singapore, there's barely time to make your own Chinese New Year goodies.
So for those who are looking for the best pineapple tarts, here's a comprehensive list on the different pineapple tarts you can get this CNY!
TL;DR: PINEAPPLE TARTS PRICE LIST FOR 2020 CHINESE NEW YEAR
PINEAPPLE TARTS WITH A UNIQUE SPIN
|Stores
|Type
|Price
|Where?
|Amethyst Pastry & Cakes
|Tarts
|$30
|Blk 524A Jelapang Road #02-04 Greenridge Shopping Centre
|Balls
|$28
|Baker's Brew
|Pillows
|$26.80 (Normal/ Less Sweet)
|Great World City, Paragon, Upper Thomson, Sembawang.
|Baker's Well
|Tarts
|$23.90 (S)
$41.90 (L)
|35 East Coast Road
Takashimaya Square B2 (Roadshow)
|Pillows
|$31.90
|Bakerzin
|Gold Ingot
|$26.92 (Original)
$28.78 (Pandan)
|Various Outlets
|Baker's Oven
|Pillow
|$14.80 (Premium)
$23.80 (Nonya)
|1E Senoko Crescent, Senoko Food Connection
|Bengawan Solo
|Tarts (Signature )
|$20.80 (S)
$36.80 (L)
|Various Outlets
|Tarts (Premium)
|$35 (S)
$42 (L)
|Carlton Hotel
|Balls
|$28
|76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189558
|Tarts
|$38
|Cedele
|Pillows
|$23
|Various Locations
|D'Pastry
|Tarts
|$25.80
|3020 Ubi Avenue 2, #01-121 Singapore 408896
|Balls
|$25.80
|Garden Pastry & Cake Ltd
|Tart
|$22.80 (S)
$43.80 (L)
|95 Aljunied Cres, #01-505/507, Singapore 380095
|Pillow
|$22.80 (S)
$43.80 (L)
|HarriAnns Nonya Table
|Tarts
|$24.90
|Tiong Bahru, Bugis, Ocean Financial Centre, Suntec City Mall, Keppel Bay Tower
|Pillows
|$24.90
|Juz Bread
|Tart
|$29.80
|Order Online: www.bakerycuisine.com.sg
|Pillow
|$32.80
|Janice Wong
|Tarts
|$28
|www.janicewong.com.sg
|Kele
|Tarts
|$29.50 - $32.80
|Chinatown, Takashimaya, Vivocity, Suntec City, Nex, Compass One, Raffles XChange, Jurong Point, Tampines Mall
|Balls
|$26.80 - $32.80
|Le Cafe Confectionery & Pastry
|Balls
|$14.30 (bottle of 10) $22.80 (bottle of 20)
|31/33 Mackenzie Road, #01-01
Singapore 228686
|Little Nonya Cookies
|Pillow
|$19.00
|Takashimaya, Raffles Exchange, Novena Square, Tampines Mall, Junction 8 till 23 Jan 2020
|Tart
|$26.80 ($19.80 with purchase)
|Mirana Cake House
|Balls
|$18
|Bedok North Steet 5, 20 Cecil Street #01-04 PLUS, Chinatown Point, Simei Street 3
|One Farrer
|Tart
|$23.80
|Order Online: orders.onefarrer.com
|Old Seng Choong
|Tart
|$22.78
|Marina Bay Sands, The Central @ Clark Quay
|Peony Jade Restaurant
|Pillow (Salted Egg Yolk)
|$48.88
|Keppel Club, River Valley Road
|Tart
|$38.88
|Pineapple Tarts Singapore (online)
|Balls
|$22.90
|Block 352
352 Clementi Ave 2
Singapore 120352
|Prima Deli
|Pillow
|$19.80
|Various Outlets
|Balls
|$25.80
|Sucre
|Balls
|$24.80
|Order online: https://ruedusucre.com/
|The Butter Studio
|Pillow
|$28.80
|Online: order.butterstudio.com
|Balls
|$28.80
|Teaspoon of Love
|Balls
|$28
|Order Online:
www.tspoflove.com
|Tarts
|$28
|True Blue Cuisine
|Tarts
|$38
|49 Armenian Street, Singapore 179937
KELE-UNIQUE FLAVOURED PINEAPPLE TARTS
Kele Pineapple Tarts has been around since 1983. Though an old-school bakery at heart, the shop's pineapple tarts is anything but.
Boasting unique flavours such as rose, sweet potato, or matcha incorporated into their buttery crust, your guests will surely be wowed by these colourful pastries.
BAKERZIN
While Bakerzin sells original pineapple tarts, most of their tarts are encased in a gold ingot-like shape to represent wealth and prosperity. These cute little tarts come in original flavour, or a pandan kaya concoction.
PINEAPPLE TARTS SINGAPORE (ONLINE) - SPICY PINEAPPLE TART CHALLENGE
Introducing Pineapple Tarts Singapore's very own Spicy Challenge - Can you take the HEAT?▫️ 🌶Finish eating 5 of these pineapple tarts in 3 minutes without drinking anything and earn yourself a $50 voucher off your next purchase! If you think you are up for this challenge, find out more below on how to participate!🌶 ▫️ ▪️How to participate? 1. Purchase a bottle of 5 pieces (limited to 1 per order). 2. Take a video and consume all 5 pieces of our spicy challenge tarts within 3 minutes without drinking anything in the process. 3. Share the video, tag us on Facebook and win a $50 voucher off your next purchase! ▫️ *Disclaimer: Do it at your own risk, we will not be liable for any consequences arising.
Pineapple Tarts Singapore aims to make the spiciest pineapple tarts in Singapore. The bakery has its very own spicy challenge, where customers are challenged to finish 5 of their spicy pineapple tarts in 3 minutes.
The prize? You'll get $50 voucher off your next purchase - though I'm sure you'd want to stay away from their spicy mala pineapple tarts after that.
SUCRE - BLUEBERRY PINEAPPLE TARTS
Another unique spin to the traditional tart, Sucre modernises the classical pineapple tart with unique flavours such as a Blueberry and Raspberry blend.
Their newest flavours include the Cheese Lite and Seaweed, both of which tilt more towards the savoury end for pineapple tarts.
TEASPOON OF LOVE - TEA INFUSED PINEAPPLE TARTS
Nowadays, specialty tea shops are gearing up to diversify their products, and our favourite pineapple tarts are no exception.
A crowd-pleaser would be their Earl Grey Pineapple Tart, where you'd get a buttery earl grey tea infused pastry that pairs well with a homemade caramelised pineapple jam.
For those who want something a little different, the new Osmanthus Longjing Pineapple Tart comes in the shape of a disc and is layered with a fragrant pineapple osmanthus jam in the middle.
HOW MUCH CALORIES ARE THERE IN PINEAPPLE TARTS? For the health-conscious, an average pineapple tart contains 93 calories, including 2.3g of saturated fat, 6.2g of sugar and 58mg of sodium. This means that eating 6-7 pieces is equivalent to a plate of chicken rice. Alternatively, if you're a bubble tea lover like me, 4 pineapple tarts are about equivalent to 1 bubble tea! SHOULD THE CALORIES MATTER? Well, Chinese New Year's only once a year, and you will have the whole year to burn off those excess calories! So don't deprive yourself of these mouth-watering goodies, but do remember to eat it in moderation! This article was first published in Seedly.
Read also
HOW MUCH CALORIES ARE THERE IN PINEAPPLE TARTS?
For the health-conscious, an average pineapple tart contains 93 calories, including 2.3g of saturated fat, 6.2g of sugar and 58mg of sodium.
This means that eating 6-7 pieces is equivalent to a plate of chicken rice. Alternatively, if you're a bubble tea lover like me, 4 pineapple tarts are about equivalent to 1 bubble tea!
SHOULD THE CALORIES MATTER?
Well, Chinese New Year's only once a year, and you will have the whole year to burn off those excess calories! So don't deprive yourself of these mouth-watering goodies, but do remember to eat it in moderation!
This article was first published in Seedly.