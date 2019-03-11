Best places to celebrate fall in Taiwan

PHOTO: Instagram/canon_taiwan
carol kan
The China Post/Asia News Network

Taiwan boasts a huge variety of plants that blossom all year long due to its tropical climate, especially fall which features a wide range of colours, including red, brown, ochre, green and more.

If you have a chance to travel around this season, here are some must-see destinations to discover the beauty of fall. In addition to maple leaves that turn yellow and red around this period of the year, silver grass and florist's daisy are worth the trip too. In this chilly season, the colour of Taiwan is remarkable.

Silver grass blossom is another highlight of the season in northern Taiwan. If you are longing for a romantic walk among nature, the Caoling Historic Trail, located at the junction of New Taipei City's Gongliao District and Yilan's Toucheng Township, is a must. It is also a historic trail built during the Qing dynasty.

View this post on Instagram

Miscanthus and Caoling Historic Trail in the Northeast National Park, Taiwan Distance : total 10km if nonstop from train station to the other train station the peak of Caoling Histoic Trail is one of most popular area for viewing the sun rises from the Pacific Oceans. And the deep Autumn season when Miscanthus is blooming like covered snow on the mountain. Miscanthus is so soft and beautiful, and the weather is cooling down from the heat waves. distance: 10km from station to station time: about 4 hours, if non-stop and did not get lost difficulty: easy to middle level for most of groups of people generally Ascent: 559m – Up to the top elevation was about 350m, good experience to be upping and downing several times #beige #soft #felixaeble #taiwan #yilan #caolinghistorictrail Trail #miscanthus

A post shared by Fuddha (@myfuddha) on

It's called "Caoling" — which means a grass hill — because it only features silver grass, no trees. In fall, many people like to go hiking in the silver grass field and immerse themselves in nature.

You can also view silver grass blossom at Datun Nature Park in Yamingsan National Park, one of the most popular spots in northern Taiwan.

Also, Miaoli's Tongluo Township Jiuhu village is known for its florist's daisy or chrysanthemum. Each November, the white flower blossoms and covers huge fields just like snow. The florist's daisy is not only a visual highlight, but also a key ingredient for herbal tea.

The plant is grown in spring and harvested from late November to early December, meaning that the blossom season lasts for less than three weeks.

Between November and December, there are also many places where you can view maple leaves' iconic red colour.

Besides the famous Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area located in Nantou, Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan is the perfect place to see this magical colour change. The maple leaves in Taiping Mt. National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan are equally stunning.

View this post on Instagram

Today's #bpintaiwan feature goes to @cindy_xu3ejo3 - Congratulations and thank you for sharing with us! - ♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕♕ Location : #桃園 #台灣 | #taoyuan #Taiwan - 🎖🎖🎖🎖🎖🎖🎖🎖🎖🎖 歡迎大家踴躍分享背包旅行在臺灣的生活。 We welcome you to join us tag @bpintaiwan or #bpintaiwan to share your perspective and information of Taiwan！ - 加入我們的粉絲專頁，一起共同經營這個分享平台吧！ Follow our Facebook page and share your awesome experience in Backpacker in Taiwan - ➡️FB:Backpackers in Taiwan - ➡️IG : Bpintaiwan - #Taiwan #taoyuan #bp_taoyuan #shihmen #shihmendam #shihmenreservoir #backpacker #bpintaiwan #backpackerintaiwan #🇹🇼 #背包客 #臺灣 #桃園 #石門 #石門水庫 #bp_石門水庫 #石門嵩台 #bp_石門嵩台 #背包旅行在臺灣#我愛台灣

A post shared by 背包旅行在臺灣 (@bpintaiwan) on

Last but not least, Taichung's Sea Flowers in Xinshe is an annual event that attracts thousands of tourists. As wild as 50 hectares, the spacious land is planted with cosmos, sunflower, and flowers.

Along with a farmers market, the festival is not only for flower viewing but also for tasting Taichung local cuisine. The time of the festival is slightly different every year. This year, it will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 1.

More about
Lifestyle travel Taiwan

TRENDING

Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here&#039;s how you can get a free one-year subscription
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here's how you can get a free one-year subscription
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

SERVICES