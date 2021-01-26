The best ways to stay sane while you're working from home

Yeeli Lee’s work life changed abruptly when the Covid-19 pandemic began early last year. The founder of BHuman, a beauty tech start-up based in Singapore, went from having face-to-face meetings with clients and business partners, to conducting meetings online and live-streaming activities and events.

“Like most people, I miss working closely with my team,” says Lee, whose skincare products are designed to combat climate change. “Before the pandemic my colleagues and I would take walks after lunch and have casual chats throughout the day, sharing creative ideas. Then, that all came to a stop. It was hard getting used to.

“For months after being confined to my home, I found myself checking emails and text messages all day and night – sometimes even when I was still in bed in my pyjamas. I felt anxious and had trouble sleeping, too.

“The boundaries between my work and personal life became blurred. As an entrepreneur, I also have to work on weekends, so you can imagine how tough the last several months have been. ”

Yeeli Lee works at a standing desk with her pet dog Rocky. She had to make major changes to her work life last year when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

PHOTO: Yeeli Lee

Lee isn’t alone when it comes to dealing with the challenges of working from home. Almost a year after the pandemic was declared, many of us are still struggling with having to conduct meetings and the like from small, cramped spaces and managing distractions at home.

We cannot interact with our colleagues the way we used to and are more reliant than ever on our gadgets and technology.

“We’ve had to adapt to a whole new way of doing business in a very short period of time,” says Monica Browning, a leadership coach and the founder of Courage Through Coaching, based in Hong Kong. “At the same time, this has also been an opportunity to be more resourceful and to challenge traditional ideas about work.”

Following a routine, Browning says, can help your mind compartmentalise, thereby making it easier to manage distractions and get more done. First thing in the morning, Browning recommends going over your purpose or vision for the day.

Monica Browning is a leadership coach and the founder of Courage Through Coaching, based in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Monica Browning

Ask yourself what you hope to accomplish and why – this gives meaning to your routine and boosts your motivation. You should also keep your to-do list manageable, set deadlines and avoid multitasking. That way, you’ll get things done and feel more accomplished at the end of the day.

Developing or strengthening a meditation habit can also help you stay focused, regardless of the distractions around you, says Mac Ling, a founder of Coaching Collective, a leadership coaching company in Hong Kong.

Lee follows a carefully thought-out routine. Upon waking up at 6am every morning, she opens the balcony door of her 20th-storey flat and looks across the city to the horizon, listening to the birds chirping and taking in the fresh air.

The view from Lee’s flat on the 20th floor in Singapore. She looks across to the horizon regularly.

PHOTO: Yeeli Lee

Her work days are a mix of Zoom meetings, online brainstorming sessions, phone calls and other work-related activities, but to make each day distinct and help her feel more grounded, she fits in what she calls “granular moments”.

She explains: “I have coffee with my parents on Tuesday and Thursday mornings before starting work. On Mondays and Fridays, I eat lunch outside, and on Saturdays, I schedule some urban farming, because I like being close to nature. I also walk my dog every morning and afternoon.

“Just the act of getting dressed up and heading outside for a while puts a spring in my step and gives me something to look forward to.”

Lee now follows a carefully thought-out routine to maintain her physical and mental health while working from home.

PHOTO: Yeeli Lee

Another way to stay focused is to have a designated workspace. It might be tricky, but Ling says to avoid working in the bedroom, kitchen, or any other area that is used for regular everyday activities.

This helps your mind create a boundary between your work and personal life (after all, you do not want to end up working 12 or more hours a day just because your work desk happens to be where you eat your meals).

Whatever your job, there is no reason why you cannot make working from home enjoyable and fun. Before she sits down to work, Lee listens to inspiring podcasts, such as How I Built This with Guy Raz, on NPR.

Throughout the day, she plays country or pop music when she needs to feel energised, or ambient music when she wants to relax or improve her concentration. She also uses aroma diffusers to make her workspace – in her case, her study, which she shares with her two teenage children – more calming and inviting.

Lee’s skincare products, which are available in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Hong Kong, are plant-based and eco-friendly. She is always on the hunt for cutting-edge ideas and solutions and relies on nature for inspiration.

To get her creative juices flowing, she regularly scrolls through nature-based images on Pinterest and uses the Google Chrome extension, Momentum, which features stunning visuals, on her two computer monitors. She also keeps a variety of plants, such as orchids, in her work area.

“Just looking at plants elevates my mood and makes my work day less dull, but what I love most about having them around is that they change every day – the leaves may alter their colour, or a flower may wilt or bloom – and this is inspiring in itself.”

Ling recommends making your workspace as comfortable as possible. This may mean rearranging the furniture to give yourself a quiet corner to work in; buying a new lamp for better lighting; investing in an ergonomic chair that is kind on your spine, and getting a laptop stand or even a standing desk so you do not have to hunch over to look at the screen.

Mac Ling is the Hong Kong-based founder of Coaching Collective, a leadership coaching company.

PHOTO: Mac Ling

A decorative tablecloth and some art or photos on your desk also go a long way towards making the area more inspiring to work in.

Finally, to make working from home less stressful, Lee schedules the occasional tech- and gadget-free day. This, she says, allows her to “switch off” and helps her brain “reboot”. She also takes the odd staycation.

She explains: “Pre-pandemic, I never went on staycations, thinking that they were a waste of money. But after I took one, I was surprised at how rejuvenated I felt at the end of it. If you cannot take a staycation then just go out for a change of scenery. You’ll come home feeling more motivated and inspired, and better equipped to handle the challenges that come with working from home.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.