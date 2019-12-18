Bleeding when you're on the toilet? It might be haemorrhoids

Read also

"I'm paranoid about this because a lot of times, I'll catch a polyp or a tumour."

The ageing process is also a risk factor as the ligaments in the area tend to disintegrate.

Thus, the mechanism that holds them in place weakens and prolapses, causing the patient to strain while defecating.

"Even if you have a little thread sitting in your anal canal, you will feel uneasy; that's how sensitive the area is.

"With internal haemorrhoids, we can solve the problem in the clinic by using rubber band ligation, " he says.

Rubber band ligation is a procedure in which the haemorrhoid is tied off at its base with rubber bands, cutting off the blood flow to the haemorrhoid.

The choice of procedure depends on the symptoms and severity of the problem, but usually, a conservative approach is taken, i.e. dietary changes, drinking adequate water, eating fibre, etc.

If all these have been addressed and no improvement is seen, then drugs are prescribed.

"If things still don't work, then we advocate something more invasive, such as surgical modalities.

"There are so many techniques out there to address the issue of pain, but despite the procedures, the incidences of recurrence are still there if no lifestyle modifications are made.

"If it is not bothering you, there is no need for surgery.