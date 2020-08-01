Blocked nose all the time? That 'cold' may be a sinus infection

Read also

Sinusitis refers to inflammation in the paranasal sinuses, while rhinitis refers to inflammation in the nasal mucosa.

The term "rhinosinusitis" - a combination of rhinitis and sinusitis - is preferred to "sinusitis", as inflammation of the sinuses rarely occurs without concurrent inflammation of the nasal mucosa.

Acute rhinosinusitis lasts less than four weeks, whereas symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks are classified as chronic rhinosinusitis.

Recurrent acute rhinosinusitis occurs when a patient has four or more episodes of rhinosinusitis a year, without persistent symptoms in between.

A patient has complicated rhinosinusitis when the inflammation has spread outside the paranasal sinuses and nasal cavity at the time of diagnosis (e.g. affecting the nerves, eyes or other soft tissue).

I am frequently asked by patients, "I catch colds quite frequently, but this is the worst cold I've ever had, is there any particular reason for this?"

There are certain conditions that may contribute to the severity of the rhinosinusitis.

These include a family history of rhinosinusitis; asthma, especially in the presence of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; allergies; chronic bronchitis; chronic rhinitis; a personal history of acute rhinosinusitis; gastroesophageal reflux; sleep apnoea and adenotonsillitis.

People with these conditions are also prone to having recurrent rhinosinusitis.

A COMMON INFECTION

Rhinosinusitis poses a major health problem. Its effect on quality of life, productivity and finances are substantial.

It affects one in eight adults and accounts for close to 16 million doctor visits per year.

In Asia, the infection rates reported in Korea, China and Singapore are 7 per cent, 8 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.