BMW M begins testing on this prototype EV with four electric motors

Now half a century old, BMW M continues to push the boundaries of high-performance cars by beginning testing on a prototype EV with four electric motors.

The car in question is based on the i4 M50, BMW M's first all-electric M car.

Driving the four wheels on this prototype? Four. Electric. Motors. One for each wheel, to drive you where no man has gone before. It's also combined with an all-wheel drive system for an emotional driving experience, as the Germans call it.

Based on the i4 M50, the prototype sees wide wheel arches that allow the integration of specifically manufactured high-performance front and rear axles.

The front end meanwhile takes inspiration from the M3 and M4 for torso rigidity under high performance.

Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M, shares that "Electrification opens up completely new degrees of freedom for us to create M-typical dynamics."

With one motor driving each wheel, the power sent to these wheels is not only able to be calculated to a precision but be implemented just as quickly and efficiently.

Having gone through intensive development and testing on virtual models, this prototype is now being put on the road to see how it fares in real-world conditions.

BMW M's first all-electric M car, the i4 M50 was unveiled here in Singapore not too long ago and as predicted, charmed everyone of us who had a chance behind the wheel.

With the world moving towards electric mobility, BMW M is looking to bring the high performance it's known for to zero emission driving. And with the stunning performance from the i4 M50, it's clear their journey has only just begun.

ALSO READ: BMW M celebrates 50 years with limited-edition M3, M4, and M RR from Motorrad

This article was first published in CarBuyer.