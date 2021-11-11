Brickosaurs World at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders will have over 60 life-sized Lego dinosaurs

Although they're about 65 million years out of fashion, I still think dinosaurs are really cool, and no, it's not just because I like Jurassic Park. In my defence, I like a whole lot of other things too, like reading, Lego and throwing money at pretty anime JPEGs.

Anyway, if you happen to like both Lego and dinosaurs, you should probably check out the Brickosaurs World feature at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve. The exhibition, which will kick off on Nov 13 and last all the way till May 3 next year was created to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation efforts and maintaining biodiversity.

Of course, it's also there so people can learn more about dinosaurs (duh), and visitors will be able to check out sixty life-size Lego dinosaurs (comprising over 1.5 million bricks in total!) as they embark on the self-guided trails and other activities.

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Speaking of which, the exhibition includes some fun stuff for the kids too, though the rest of the family is welcome to try them out as well. From an immersive maze experience to archaeological treasure hunts and even workshops where you can make dinosaur masks, there's probably a lot more stuff to see than you might think.

As for the Lego collectors, you might want to drop by and scope out the Lego pop-up store as well.

It will be set up at the Pavilion by the Lake at the Singapore Zoo, and the young ones can have fun with the dioramas or at the in-house Lego playtables while you search for stuff to add to your collections. Additionally, an exclusive Lego Minifigure will also be given out with every child admission ticket, and I'm sure they'll be happy to get out of the house for a bit.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.