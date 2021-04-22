Bubble yoga, drive-in raves and tables for one: the creative ways hospitality venues have been embracing social distancing

Unusual times call for unusual approaches to hospitality and entertainment, not least in the British capital, London, which is emerging from a long, hard winter of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

High above Park Lane, the rooftop of The Dorchester has been opened as a bar and restaurant for the first time in the hotel’s 90-year history. The wraparound terrace overlooks Hyde Park from what is now a lounge and cigar bar while the restaurant area has views of city landmarks including Westminster Abbey, the London Eye, The Shard and St Paul’s Cathedral.

The alfresco space – complete with awnings and heaters – is hosting pop ups from the hotel’s restaurants, including The Grill and Alain Ducasse, as well as live music and DJs.

With outdoor hospitality in England now allowed, venues are transforming previously unused space. And with reduced capacity to accommodate social distancing when indoor hospitality and other attractions resume in May, the outdoors element is expected to become a permanent feature.

The Dorchester Rooftop will run throughout the summer and possibly beyond, and guest chefs are part of the plan.

Elsewhere in London, Buckingham Palace is opening its gardens for guided tours for the first time. And in another first, from early July to mid September, visitors will be able to bring a picnic to enjoy in the bucolic grounds.

William Shakespeare’s Globe is also adapting. The interval at the theatre is being scrapped, which artistic director Michelle Terry says will not only help with social distancing but is how plays were staged during the bard’s time.

Here are other creative ways hospitality and entertainment providers around the world have approached the “new normal”.

Some of these measures and innovations may stick in the months to come, as other countries ease out of lockdown.

Toy bears

Panda toys at Maison Saigon, in Bangkok.

PHOTO: Reuters Stuffed toy bears have played a part in social distancing measures. At the Dream World theme park, in Thailand’s Pathum Thani province, oversized teddy bears were placed on rides to keep customers company but also safely apart from other human thrill-seekers.

Giant teddies were also spotted sitting on cafe terraces in Paris, France, while in Bangkok, Vietnamese restaurant Saigon recruited toy pandas to stand in, or rather sit in, as companions for diners.

They were certainly cuter than the creepy mannequins that have been seen in restaurants everywhere from Tokyo, Japan, to Essen, Germany and Virginia, in the United States.

Wearable social distancers

A handout photo. Noodle hats at the Cafe & Konditorei Rothe, in Schwerin, Germany.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post To celebrate its reopening last year, Cafe & Konditorei Rothe, in Schwerin, Germany, provided diners with hats adorned with foam swimming noodles, which owner Jacqueline Roth described as a fun way to ensure distancing of at least six feet.

Also in Germany, and for the same purpose, Burger King launched giant versions of its paper crowns, which went viral (in a good way). So popular were the crowns they were also given away at branches in Singapore and Burger King posted DIY instructions online so fans could make their own.

Fish Tales in Maryland, in the US, took another approach to keeping guests apart. Diners “wore” what have been dubbed “bumper tables” by standing inside circular tabletops fitted out with a rubber border and legs on wheels.

The contraption allowed diners to “bump” their tables alongside their companions while still socially distancing.

Fitness domes

An outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTO: Reuters “Bubble yoga” was introduced last June in the grounds of Hotel X Toronto, in Canada, though technically the sessions involved domes rather than bubbles. Lmnts Outdoor Studio teamed up with six local hot yoga and fitness studios to offer group classes, each participant working out in one of 50 geodesic domes. Concert bubbles

In January, American band The Flaming Lips held “space bubble” concerts in Oklahoma, in the US. The audience stood in inflatable bubbles, each of which contained between one and three people.

The idea was inspired by singer Wayne Coyne’s pre-pandemic penchant for crowd surfing in a bubble at the band’s gigs, as attendees at the 2010 Hong Kong AsiaWorld Expo show may recall. This time, each band member also performed inside their own bubble.

ALSO READ: Travel corridor vs travel bubble: Everything to know about flying in 2021

Gourmet glasshouses

Restaurants across Europe and the US have been experimenting with ways to offer socially distanced, outdoor seating while still protecting customers from the elements.

One of the first was Amsterdam’s Mediamatic Eten, which came up with mini greenhouses, each for two to four diners.

The idea was inspired by the Dutch restaurant’s existing glasshouse venue. Waiters deliver the food and drink on long planks, so that they don’t have to enter the greenhouses, thus minimising contact with the diners.

Greenhouses have since cropped up outside restaurants across Europe and the US, along with glass dining domes.

Culture by car

Drive-ins are not just for films it seems; drive-in music events have been held in Canada, the US and Europe.

Opera lovers have sat in their cars to watch live performances by the likes of the Edmonton, San Diego and the English National Opera companies, with the music transmitted to the vehicles’ radios.

At the other end of the musical spectrum, drive-in raves have been held in Germany. At Club Index, in Lower Saxony, and World Club Dome, in Düsseldorf, clubbers drive up to a DJ-manned sound stage and remain in their bouncing cars throughout.

And drive-through art exhibitions have taken place in Brazil, the Netherlands, North America and Singapore, with visitors driving around the artworks in cars. Organisers behind the Boijmans Ahoy drive-thru museum , which took place in Rotterdam in August, are reportedly in the process of arranging a version of the exhibition for China, which could arrive this year.

F&b bus

A handout photo. A double-decker bus in the courtyard of the Old Bank of England pub in Fleet Street, London.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Perhaps inspired by the 1950s Greyhound bus that was hoisted on to the roof of the nine-storey Bobby Hotel, in the American city of Nashville, in 2017, to serve as a private dining space, the Old Bank of England pub on Fleet Street, London, has craned a red Routemaster double-decker bus over the building into the establishment’s courtyard.

Although not classed as “outdoors”, when indoor hospitality is allowed again, it will be available for customers to drink and dine in, says general manager Colin George.

The jet set got their own version of repurposed – at least temporarily – transport in October, when Singapore Airlines opened a pop-up restaurant aboard one of its A380 aircraft as it stood on the tarmac at Changi Airport.

Mobile hotel bars

A handout photo. The bar cart at Ocean House, in Rhode Island, in the US.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post With bars at many hotels around the world still closed, some establishments are offering a twist on room service.

Ocean House, in Rhode Island, in the US, has introduced a bright red cart that is pushed from room to room during cocktail hour and from which signature drinks and canapés are served.

Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa, in Champillon, France has added a “Champagne, Please!” button to the in-room telephones, for fizz to be delivered at any time, and Le Bristol Paris has launched a Ring and Drink service. The hotel’s mixologists will make cocktails in the rooms and suites from a stylish mobile bar.

The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore, has gone one step further, offering in room cocktail-making classes for guests.

Tea with a gee gee

Hongkongers are used to all manner of themed afternoon teas at five-star hotels but not one, to our knowledge, accompanied by a miniature horse.

Teddy the Shetland pony will be in residence at The Goring from August 16 to 31 – in a specially built stable within the central London hotel’s sizeable garden. Guests can book tea with Teddy – an afternoon tea served either on the terrace overlooking the garden or on picnic rugs on the lawn, with Teddy roaming free.

The tea is also included in an overnight “Stable-cation” package.

The solitary table A handout photo. The Bord för En solo dining experience in Värmland, Sweden.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Bord för En, meaning “table for one” in Swedish, was exactly that: “One table. One chair. No waiter. No other guests,” as the marketing proclaims. Read Also International travel may resume in 2nd half of 2021. What should you expect? International travel may resume in 2nd half of 2021. What should you expect?

Three-course meals were served to solo guests throughout the spring and summer last year by chef Rasmus Persson and his wife, Linda Karlsson. The table and chair were set up in the middle of a meadow in Värmland, Sweden, and the meal arrived in a rope-operated basket.

The couple have promised more of the same this year.

Alternatively, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, in Mexico, has launched a private dining location set in the rocks overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The table – placed dramatically on a cliff-side terrace below the restaurant – can seat up to six, who must spend a minimum of US$1,500 (S$2,000)to secure it.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.